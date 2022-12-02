Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Police investigate early morning murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating the murder of a man, allegedly stabbed at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim of Sunday morning's stabbing as 23 year old, Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance...
WCAX
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year
According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year.
Deadly Eden shooting ruled a homicide
Vermont State Police say David Peatman, 66, was shot at his home Thursday night.
Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting
Police found the man's body at a home on Griggs Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stabbing in downtown Plattsburgh nightclub; victim’s condition unknown
Nearly 48 hours after the attack, there was no word yet from the Plattsburgh City Police about the victim's condition.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club. They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is...
Burlington Police arrest suspected “peeping tom”
The man is seen peering into the windows of a woman's Burlington home.
Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking
Gordon St. Hilaire was in Chittenden County court Thursday to face charges that he vandalized an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on multiple occasions beginning in October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOC in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 56-year-old man was charged following an incident in Highgate back in October. On October 25, authorities were notified of a verbal disturbance that occurred outside a home on Christina Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police say that Jeffrey Cota, of Bakersfield, was involved in the disturbance.
Burlington Police looking for apparent “Peeping Tom”
Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a man seen peering the windows of a woman’s home. It happened at a home in the Hill Section of Burlington. The woman tells police she first saw the man around 517 p.m. Wednesday evening. She says he returned just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning […]
Vermonter bought gun found at fatal shootout: police
Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun.
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Being A Felon In Possession Of Firearms
In Vermont Tuesday, at the United States District Court in Burlington, Andrew Lane, 36, of South Burlington, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of two firearms. Lane pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail pending trial. On October 14, 2022, law...
mynbc5.com
Home in Morristown sustains heavy damage from late night fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a house fire in Morristown that caused significant damage to the home. The Morrisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 12:14 a.m. on Friday on Fourth Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man faces felony contempt charge
PLATTSBURGH | Reports of an active order of protection violation resulted in a Plattsburgh man’s felony contempt arrest. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Plattsburgh City Police, responded to a Plattsburgh residence early Dec. 1 after being contacted about Arjuard X. Brown’s presence in the home.
newportdispatch.com
Trailer with tools stolen from job site in Westford
WESTFORD — A utility trailer was stolen from a job site located on Vermont Route 15 in Westford yesterday. The incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours. Police say the trailer, owned by Dylan Walford, 50, of Charlotte, contained several thousand dollars worth of tools when it was stolen.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
WCAX
Arrowhead Senior Center in need of major repairs
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway in Milton to save a building used by hundreds of seniors year round. Now, with much needed repairs, leaders say they need help to keep the doors open. “If we were to look at from the outside at the roof, there’s so...
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
