Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station residents invited to input meetings for redevelopment along Texas Avenue and University Drive
Aggieland residents, along with property and business owners, are invited to provide their input toward the city’s initiative for redevelopment along Texas Avenue and University Drive in College Station. Matthew Ellis, project manager with the city’s planning and development organization, said they are looking at the redevelopment of the...
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Texas A&M dance science students present two performances on Sunday
Advance-level choreography students in Texas A&M's School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts will present two dance performances on Sunday. Dance Composition III students Terra Fiedler, Eliza Milner and Maddie Calvez will perform "The Edge of Movement" at 2 p.m. Dance Composition III students Grace Haus, Marielle Schneider and Brenna...
Bryan ties for fourth in Temple:
The Bryan High swim team tied for fourth place Temple’s Elf on a Shelf meet Saturday in a 12-team event with boys and girls competing together. Asa Ayers led the Bryan with third-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley along with a sixth in the 100 butterfly. Zach Gulley placed sixth in the 200 individual medley. Kitri Hollis was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Maxine Kalil seventh in the 500 freestyle. The 100 mixed relay of Xavier Gonzales, Carli Carver, Hugo West and Lexie Soto took second.
Thousands gather to see lights during 2022 Christmas in the Park
Bryan resident Brittany McBride and her children, along with family friends, enjoyed Christmas in the Park on Friday night at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. With the year nearly over, McBride said she is excited for the holidays and wants to enjoy them with her family and...
A&M Consolidated head football coach Lee Fedora resigns
A&M Consolidated head football coach and campus athletics coordinator Lee Fedora resigned Friday morning, a week after leading his alma mater to a sixth straight playoff appearance. “It was really a tough decision, because I care about these kids,” Fedora said. “I love them. Like I told them, I’ll still...
Thanks to all who helped her husband
On Nov. 21, my husband Ralph Freeman passed out on a bench in front of The Stella Café in College Station while I went to get the car. Customers and employees saw what had happened and came to his rescue. I was surprised when I brought the car around and he was surrounded by at least six folks trying to help him. He was nonresponsive to his name or when I touched him.
Jolly good times ahead as B-CS holiday events ramp up
If you are looking to create new holiday traditions or carry on with old ones, Bryan-College Station has a full list of holiday events happening near you this month. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Brazos Center, Elmore Productions is hosting its 40th annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show with over 1,000 booths full of holiday spirit and gifts. This event is free and open to the public.
Navasota Theatre Alliance continues its srun of 'The Games Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays'
"The Games Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays" continues at 2 p.m. today at the Sunny Furman Theatre in Downtown Navasota. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Games Afoot" features frequent early 20th century Sherlock Holmes actor William Gillette, who invites his onstage costars to his mansion for a Christmas Eve party. One of the guests is murdered and Gillette dons his Sherlock Holmes persona to solve the crime — and the laughter never stops.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Texas A&M women's hoops game vs. Morgan State canceled
The Texas A&M women's basketball game against Morgan State on Sunday at 2 p.m. has been canceled due to health issues within the Morgan State team, A&M officials announced Sunday morning. The Aggies (4-3) will return to action on Tuesday on the road against Little Rock. Tipoff is set for...
OPAS presents critically acclaimed 'My Fair Lady' on Tuesday and Wednesday
Audiences in Rudder Auditorium this Tuesday and Wednesday will leave wanting to dance all night after seeing a lush new version of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.”. OPAS presents the beloved musical in a new version by the Lincoln Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. both nights on the Texas A&M campus.
Weese: Growth of College Station's defense shows in win over Smithson Valley
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s a moment the Cougars will be telling their children and even their grandkids about. When College Station has its class reunion, it will be something that everyone brings up. The Cougars had a defensive stand for the ages Saturday at The Pfield and one that...
College Station stuffs Smithson Valley on final play for 26-21 win
PFLUGERVILLE — College Station needed one stop to beat Smithson Valley, and the Cougar defense delivered. On the game’s final play, College Station senior linebacker Harrison Robinson stood up Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos for the pulsating 26-21 victory. Robinson denied De Hoyos and the Rangers who faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 2 seconds left.
No. 16 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team to host Rice on Saturday
The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will host Rice at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s Chloe Stepanek holds the nation’s third-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle at 1 minute, 43.83 seconds, while Olivia Theall has the seventh-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (51.25).
Texas A&M QB Haynes King, CB Denver Harris to transfer
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal, according to King’s father, John King. “He’s grateful for his time in Aggieland,” John King, head coach at Longview, told The Eagle. A&M cornerback Denver Harris and offensive lineman PJ Williams also announced on social media that...
College Station football team preparing for Saturday playoff matchup
College Station senior defensive back A.J. Tisdell has a unique perspective on this week’s playoff game. The Wisconsin recruit knows that in the near future he will spend his weeks preparing for games on Saturday instead of Friday nights. Tisdell and his teammates will get a taste of the...
Rudder boys win Madisonville tourney
RUDDER (8-1) – Landon Heslip 22, Kevin Holmes 16, Daniel Price 8, Kentun King 6, Jaquise Martin 6, Randon Cooks 2. MADISONVILLE (5-1) – Jyrin Burns 12, Tristan Whaley 10, Anguam Morning 8, Jeremiah Burns 8, Lorenzo Johnson 5, Travis York 2, Cyrus Byrd 2, Kareem Simpson 2, Xzavier Whaley 1.
BV Summaries
CS – Tony Hamilton 4 run (Young kick) 8:19. 11 plays-75 yards. SV – Brayden Bafidis 5 run (Amaya kick) 1:44. 4 plays-28 yards. SV – Doug Lantz 2 run (Amaya kick) 5:27. 6 plays-61 yards. CS – Jackson Verdugo 74 pass from Arrington Maiden (Young kick)...
Aggieland Homeschool girls basketball team wins first three games at Snook tournament
SNOOK — The Aggieland Homeschool girls basketball team beat Anderson-Shiro 43-39 and Snook 68-28 on Thursday and Hearne 36-34 on Friday in the Snook Lady Jay Tournament. Chloe Kern led Aggieland Homeschool (19-4) against Anderson-Shiro with 14 points, while Pearson McVay had 10. Kern had 15 and McVay and Chasity South each had 14 against Snook, and Kern had 13 and McVay eight against Hearne.
