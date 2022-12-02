Read full article on original website
20-year-old killed in overnight crash on I-376 in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened on I-376 overnight. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-376 East off of 2nd Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh at around 3:18 a.m. Police said just before the Oakland exit, the car went...
wtae.com
Man stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an altercation ended with a man being stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The stabbing happened a little after 5:30 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Montooth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another...
13-year-old girl from Homewood missing
Pittsburgh police seek the public’s assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Nakira Taylor-Jones, from Homewood, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday wearing a blue coat, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown eyes and box braids. Police say...
Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning
PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots The post Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
wtae.com
50-year-old man dies following BB gun assault in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found unconscious in an alley in Downtown Pittsburgh has now died. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was found early Tuesday morning in Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue. He was initially taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said medical tests later showed metal...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
wtae.com
Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle
PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
Caught On Camera: BB Gun Shooter Leaves Man For Dead In PA Alley
Ralphie was warned in a Christmas Story that you can "shoot your eye" with a bb gun but experts have warned for years that they can pierce the skin and are "potentially lethal" — a theory a man in Pennsylvania, unfortunately, has confirmed. 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor was found unresponsive...
wtae.com
Driver of fatal accident overnight in Allegheny County identified
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 376 east near the Oakland exit is said to be fatal, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle in the accident appears to have been going eastbound, exited the roadway, crossed the north fog line and then...
WPXI Pittsburgh
4-year-old girl dies after shooting in Pittsburgh, police asking parents to monitor children
PITTSBURGH — A passionate plea from Pittsburgh police tonight for mothers and fathers to get involved with their kids and monitor their activities and social media to stop the ongoing gun violence after a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in Pittsburgh. Kaari Thompson’s family members say the young...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Surveillance footage of shooting that left two innocent bystanders dead in Pittsburgh shown in court
PITTSBURGH — Flashes of gunfire light up the screen showing Cedar Avenue on October 15. There were 17 separate videos for court of what happened that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders: Betty Jean Averryt and Jacquelyn Mehalic. “So sad, the things I seen today. I’m just like...
wtae.com
Funeral procession held for killed Penn Hills paramedic
PENN HILLS, Pa. — EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police from around the state are saying goodbye to a fellow paramedic that was killed in the line of duty Nov. 27 in an accident involving the Penn Hills ambulance he was driving. Penn Hills paramedic Nick Theofilis is being laid...
wtae.com
Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County
Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
wtae.com
Missing 13-year-old girl located safely
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced early Monday morning that a missing 13-year-old girl had been found safe. The girl had been reported missing over the weekend.
wtae.com
Family offers reward to find missing Wilkinsburg man
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Police said Mannar Kadhin, 41, was last seen at his Wallace Avenue home on the night of Nov. 11. “We have been all over Wilkinsburg, the city...
wtae.com
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have announced an arrest in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Jason Woodall, 29, is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses following the shooting death of Meiko Devaughn. Devaughn was found shot and killed on Sorrell Street a little after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
wtae.com
Intense fire tears through house in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — An intense fire tore through a house in Homestead on Monday morning. The fire was reported a little before 2 a.m. at a house near the intersection of Mifflin Street and East 13th Avenue. Multiple fire crews were called to the scene. No one was in...
Man recounts events that led up to his brother's stabbing outside Greensburg bar
Nico Williams remembers looking back as he left a Greensburg bar with his brother and seeing Anthony J. Sharp following them. His brother and Sharp, who are acquaintances, had gotten into an altercation inside Rialto Bar & Bistro in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, and Nico Williams, Joey Williams and their group of friends were leaving around 1:30 a.m.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Police: 7-year-old boy hit by vehicle during parade in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — A 7-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle during a parade in Butler County, police say. Zelienople police say the boy ran into traffic during the Miracle Parade on Main Street Thursday evening. Officers and medics treated the boy at the scene and said he had...
