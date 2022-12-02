Read full article on original website
Video of the 'Plaza Hotel' Decked Out for Christmas Is Just Magical
It's so worth making a stop if you're in NYC.
Holiday events for Saturday, Dec. 3
Looking for a fun holiday event on Saturday? News 12 is offering some ideas.
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
New York Post
American Dream decks the mall with holiday events
Just across the Hudson River in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream is an all-in-one leisure, shopping and entertainment destination with a little bit of something for everyone. For shoppers, there’s retail at all ends ranging from H&M to Hermes. There’s every imaginable culinary treat, from kid-friendly snacks to fancy...
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
Christmas Events in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for 2022
Here's the best Christmas events going on in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for the 2022 holiday season.
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
‘It’s like a nightmare.’ Fire destroys West New York apartment building; 41 families displaced
A fire at an apartment building in West New York has displaced 41 families and left the building uninhabitable.
Brick Township PD: Strong odor led to illegal puppy mill discovery inside home
Police say there were 135 dogs and 45 cats inside the home on the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive. At least two dogs were found dead.
fox5ny.com
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
Eater
Brooklyn’s New Dominican Barbecue Spot Is Serving Some of the City’s Best Smoked Meats
Ruben Santana started Bark Barbecue in his backyard in Ozone Park in the summer of 2020, dispensing brisket smoked over hardwood from his garage. Eventually, he parked his smoker across the street from Vito Locascio Field in the same neighborhood, and later did a series of pop-ups, mainly in Queens bars. He later scored slots at various Smorgasburgs and upgraded his smoker, but this was barbecue with a difference: While the meat was treated Texas style, the sides were distinctively Dominican, creating a unique New York City hybrid. As he told NBC News, “Who would have known that, in the barbecue culture, rice was what was missing.”
Apartment Therapy
What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
News 12
Fire rips through home in Melville
Officials say a fire has ripped through a home in Melville. According to officials, the flames erupted just after 12:30 a.m. on Breton Avenue. Four fire departments responded to the scene. It is not known if there were any people inside, or if there were any injuries.
Salvation Army in Union City in need of support from community it helps after fire
A fire on Thursday night burned through the roof of The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
westchesterfamily.com
2022 Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Westchester
2022 Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Westchester. Get ready for the season with a holiday show or concert! Featuring shows for kids of all ages, you and your family will love celebrating the upcoming season with classics new favorites. Check out more below. Check out a recap of all...
Officials: Transformer exploded in Stella high rise building in New Rochelle
Fire officials say they received the call around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the explosion inside the basement of the building.
News 12
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
The family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino is making funeral arraignments as they and the Yonkers community continue to mourn his death. On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
Town of Huntington: 6 garbage trucks destroyed in maintenance yard fire
The fire at the Town of Huntington's maintenance facility on Boxer Court charred six garbage trucks and could be seen for miles.
