ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
anash.org

Wedding: Haim – Stone

The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
New York Post

American Dream decks the mall with holiday events

Just across the Hudson River in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream is an all-in-one leisure, shopping and entertainment destination with a little bit of something for everyone. For shoppers, there’s retail at all ends ranging from H&M to Hermes. There’s every imaginable culinary treat, from kid-friendly snacks to fancy...
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
Eater

Brooklyn’s New Dominican Barbecue Spot Is Serving Some of the City’s Best Smoked Meats

Ruben Santana started Bark Barbecue in his backyard in Ozone Park in the summer of 2020, dispensing brisket smoked over hardwood from his garage. Eventually, he parked his smoker across the street from Vito Locascio Field in the same neighborhood, and later did a series of pop-ups, mainly in Queens bars. He later scored slots at various Smorgasburgs and upgraded his smoker, but this was barbecue with a difference: While the meat was treated Texas style, the sides were distinctively Dominican, creating a unique New York City hybrid. As he told NBC News, “Who would have known that, in the barbecue culture, rice was what was missing.”
Apartment Therapy

What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says

Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
News 12

Fire rips through home in Melville

Officials say a fire has ripped through a home in Melville. According to officials, the flames erupted just after 12:30 a.m. on Breton Avenue. Four fire departments responded to the scene. It is not known if there were any people inside, or if there were any injuries.
NBC New York

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes

From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
westchesterfamily.com

2022 Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Westchester

2022 Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Westchester. Get ready for the season with a holiday show or concert! Featuring shows for kids of all ages, you and your family will love celebrating the upcoming season with classics new favorites. Check out more below. Check out a recap of all...
News 12

Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns

The family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino is making funeral arraignments as they and the Yonkers community continue to mourn his death. On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy