LG TV owners just got Apple TV+ for free

By Robert Jones
 3 days ago

If you own a 4K or 8K LG Smart TV that was launched within the last four years then you've just got a brilliant early Christmas gift – you've got Apple TV+ for free.

That's because LG, who is the best OLED TV maker in the world, has just officially announced that all LG Smart TV owners with a 4K or 8K panel launched between 2018 and 2022 have been gifted a three-month Apple TV+ subscription for free.

Bagging the free Apple TV+ subscription is easy, too. All LG TV users need to do is access the Apple TV+ app via their LG Smart TV.

Writing in a post on the official LG Newsroom, the South Korean LED and OLED TV maker said that:

"With Apple TV+, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, holiday musical comedy Spirited and hit series such as Bad Sisters, Slow Horses and many more, as well as live sports."

(Image credit: Apple)

The T3 take: Great free content for LG TV owners over the festive season

Free is free in our eyes here at T3, and three months of Apple TV+ for zero spend is really welcome. Apple TV+ is stuffed with great TV shows and movies, and with most people having a little more free time over the festive season to watch shows, this gift of content is really well-timed.

I'm personally an LG TV owners myself, with me buying a 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV a few years back, so this will personally benefit me, too. I've subscribed to Apple TV+ before and, let me tell you, there's some really good stuff to watch. My personal Apple TV+ favorites so far have been Severance, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and Bad Sisters.

And, with Apple TV+ streaming in 4K HDR, LG's OLED TVs like the C1 really do make the content look phenomenal . As such, I recommend anyone with an LG TV to grab this offer now while they can.

Thinking you want an LG TV upgrade? Then be sure to consider the LG C1 and the even newer LG C2 , which are two of the very best OLED TVs in the world.

