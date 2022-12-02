ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Weather tracker: Storm Ariel brings heavy rain and lightning to Greece

By James Parrish for MetDesk
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bCv7_0jUuKo2O00
Lightning illuminates the sky over Vyronas in Athens, Greece Photograph: George Vitsaras/EPA

On Thursday night last week, an area of low pressure formed off the southern coast of France. During the course of Friday, low pressure deepened into a storm as it travelled south-eastwards towards Italy.

It brought heavy rain to much of Italy; however, the west coast received the brunt of the wet weather on Friday night with 197mm of rain recorded in 24 hours on the island of Capri. The island of Ischia, close to Capri, experienced flooding and a landslide early Saturday morning, which killed at least 10 people.

This week, the Greek meteorological service issued a rainfall warning for Storm Ariel, situated south of Italy at the time. The warning, issued on Tuesday morning, detailed vast amounts of heavy rain and strong winds from Tuesday night through to Thursday afternoon before easing. A warning for frequent lightning strikes was also issued for Greek islands and coastal areas on the mainland.

Staying true to the forecast, Ariel proceeded to slowly propagate east-north-eastwards towards Greece, bringing heavier rainfall to the country’s western islands. Zante recorded 113mm, with about 50mm recorded in central and eastern Macedonia, as well as northern parts of Thessaly.

These heavy rainfall totals led to power cuts in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, and subsequent problems with water supply. High rainfall totals have resulted in the flooding of roads, homes and businesses in parts of west Macedonia and landslides elsewhere.

It is now December, meaning autumn is officially over and so is the North Atlantic hurricane season. Starting on 1 June, this season had 14 named storms that affected the US, of which eight were hurricanes and two intensified to become major hurricanes with winds exceeding 110mph – Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

Despite the unusually quiet start, this season ended up having fairly average number of storms. This was mostly due to the high level of activity in September, with five named storms and the two major hurricanes. It also left 337 dead and caused about $110bn in damage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida

Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
AOL Corp

Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December

AccuWeather forecasters say a train of storms will continue to roll across the northwestern United States through much of this week, ushering in heavy snow to the region's mountains and a mixture of rain and snow near sea level. The latest in a long line of disruptive storms pushed inland...
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving

As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States

A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
AccuWeather

Nicole to blast southeastern US with rain, wind and severe thunderstorms

After Nicole tears across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, the storm will turn northward and track across the interior part of the southeastern United States as a tropical depression and eventually a potent wind and rainstorm from Thursday night to Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The impacts that Nicole will bring...
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
iheart.com

Historic Winter Storm Buries Northwestern New York With Over 6 Feet Of Snow

A historic lake-effect winter storm continues to dump heavy snow across northwestern New York after burying the region in several feet of snow over the past two days. Two locations reported snowfall totals above six feet. Orchard Park, where the NFL's Buffalo Bills play, recorded 77 inches of snow, while snowfall totals in Natural Bridge measured 72.3 inches.
The Guardian

The Guardian

522K+
Followers
119K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy