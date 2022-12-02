ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are backyard chickens allowed in Akron?

 3 days ago
My mom and I just moved to Akron from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.

David Wall
2d ago

I don’t know the laws.. but I lived in north Akron till 3 months ago.. it is kinda the international part of town.. I had many southeast Asians as neighbors and quite a few of them kept chickens and ducks including roosters.. who by the way crow at all hours of the day and night.. not just sunrise.. we got used to it however and I value the friendships we made with those folks and greatly appreciated learning about their culture

Carol Greathouse
2d ago

I got this by googling Akron Ohio chicken ordinance. Must be at least 100 feet away from any home. 92.18 A.No person shall keep chickens or other poultry in any dwelling or within one hundred feet thereof.

