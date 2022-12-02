ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Desert Sun

Your pet loves Santa, too. Don't miss Paws 'N Claws, Dec. 10

By Desert Sun staff
Who doesn't want a photo of their pet with Santa Claus? Make your reservation now for Paws ‘N Claus

Bianca Rae Foundation.

A $20 donation to participate benefits the foundation and includes one 4x6-inch photo. Pets — dogs and cats only — should be leashed and/or in a lightweight carrier and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

For more information, visit thegardensonelpaseo.com/events.

About Bianca Rae Foundation

The Bianca Rae Foundation strives to give a voice to the voiceless. The foundation is divided into two verticals: a concentration on providing guidance and leadership to Southern California youth and a focus on providing resources for homeless animals. To learn more, visit biancaraefoundation.org.

