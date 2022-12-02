LGBTQ vigil planned in Barnstable for victims of Club Q shooting

A vigil will be held Sunday at the Unitarian Church of Barnstable to remember the victims of the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, that took the lives of five people and injured 25. The vigil will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event was organized by Ann Burke, who facilitates the Cape Cod Transgender Support Group, and Alejandro Marcel, a Cape Cod activist who formerly worked in the field of public health, specifically for transgender health care.

Besides remembering the victims, the vigil is to acknowledge hatred in the U.S. against the LGBTQ community, Marcel said.

“Individuals that are in the audience can come up and share their feelings and experiences around the violence that we tend to be a target of in this country,” said Marcel.

There will also be guest speakers from support groups such as PFLAG, a nationwide support and advocacy group for LGBTQ people, said Marcel. Letters will also be read from other advocacy groups which could not make it in person, Marcel said

Marcel hopes the vigil will spark an LGBTQ response across Cape Cod.

“A vigil is just the beginning, my goal is to create a collective voice to speak up,” said Marcel.

The event is at 3330 Main St. in Barnstable. For information, contact aburke@fenwayhealth.org.

