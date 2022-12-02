ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Toto to perform at Newark's Midland Theatre in 2023

By Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
Thanksgiving OVI checkpoints net four impaired driving arrests in Licking County

The Licking County OVI Task Force arrested four impaired drivers during their checkpoints in Newark ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The checkpoints were on West Main Street on Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana that drove through the checkpoint, and three other drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol by saturation patrol units.

Eight others were issued citations including for not using a seatbelt and distracted driving, the agency said.

"There were four lives that were potentially saved through the efforts of the task force," OSP Granville Commander Lt. Aaron Vollmer said. "Many of the task force officers worked overtime and sacrificed time with family during the holiday to ensure our community was safe."

The agency said 308 vehicles drove through both checkpoints. No impaired driver-related injury or fatal crashes were reported in Licking County during the checkpoints and saturation.

Grammy-nominated Julian Lage to perform in Newark

On Dec. 6, Grammy- nominated guitarist, Julian Lage, will be playing at Thirty One West in Newark. His album, View With A Room, features Bill Frisell. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://thirtyone-west.com/shows/.

Toto to perform at Midland Theatre in March

Toto has announced a headline appearance in Newark while on tour performing with Journey in arenas across North American. The “An Evening With” performance will be staged on March 18, 2023 at the Midland Theatre. Front Man Joseph Williams will be available for interviews to support all appearances. Tickets for the performance can be purchased at www.totoofficial.com.

Heisey Wind Ensemble to perform Christmas concert

The Heisey Wind Ensemble will return to the stage for their annual "Christmas at the Reese Center" on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. The concert will be held at the John W. Alford Performing Arts Hall in the John Gilbert Reese Center on the campus of The Ohio State University at Newark and Central Ohio Technical College.

Music Director and Conductor Dr. Russel Mikkelson has selected a wide variety of holiday favorites including "Joy to the Season," "O Magnum Mysterium," "The Little Drummer Boy’s Bolero," two arias from Handel’s "Messiah" featuring vocalists Laura Portune and C. Andrew Blosser, "Do You Hear What I Hear," "Minor Alterations," "A Fireside Christmas," "Another Night Before Christmas" with narrator Dennis Kohler, "One Torch, Two Women, and Three Ships." As is tradition there will be an audience sing-along and Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" to conclude the concert. The HWE trombone section will perform prior to the concert.

Additional concerts for the HWE's 38th season will include Feb. 25 and April 22 and the Heisey Wind Ensemble Big Band on May 20.

Non-patron tickets for HWE concerts are available only at the door. Adults are $15, seniors (60+) are $10 and students are $5. Additional information can be found at the band’s web site at www.heiseywindensemble.org.

