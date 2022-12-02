It's Your Business: Downtown Bloomington is full of holiday events, shopping and ways to give and get

The holiday season is here. It is a time to be thankful and celebrate with friends and family. We encourage you to make memories experiencing the many downtown holiday activities.

Enjoy strolling under the Canopy of Lights sparkling in downtown Bloomington through the New Year. This year we honor Mae Cassady of Cassady Electrical Contractors who brought love to lighting the Canopy. Her enthusiasm for the holiday season influenced all of us. Please remember her when you see the lights. She embodied the spirit of community volunteer and support. She was a role model for young and old and was a loyal downtown supporter and loved by all. We will miss her and encourage all of you to think and remember those who have gone on before us. They may not be here physically but will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

Deeper personal connections can be made by getting involved with support of your favorite project or nonprofit organization. Volunteering is wonderful way to strengthen our community and meet new friends. Many people and businesses work together to create special holiday events to create the downtown we love.

We encourage you to treat yourself and loved ones with experiencing a live event whether with a show at Buskirk-Chumley Theater such as “Elf” presented by Constellation Stage and Screen or with a visit to Fountain Square to see Santa, send a letter in Santa’s Mailbox or listen to stories with Santa. You can also choose a tag to gift a present to a child at the Salvation Army Angel Tree or support Shop with a Cop and Firefighter, and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots at the ticketed Pajamborie. A special needs Santa session will be held to welcome families who may need extra assistance. Thank you to CFC Properties for all of these festive activities.

Support the community with a gift or gift certificate from a small shop, service, restaurant or attraction. Our small businesses provide a flavor that represents our many interests and passions. They keep downtown alive and fresh and need your support.

For more details on dates and times go to FountainSquareBloomington.com/Holidays or Visit Bloomington.com

Thank you for everything you do to create and support the community we share and love. Happy Holidays from Downtown Bloomington Inc.

Talisha Coppock is executive director of Downtown Bloomington Inc.