ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegraph-Forum

Next era of Eagles boys basketball eager to continue winning tradition at Colonel Crawford

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4vvs_0jUuKXyv00

NORTH ROBINSON — Last season's squad was a special one.

It was the first Colonel Crawford boys basketball team to make it to the regional championship game and also the first to finish the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press state poll. The Eagles produced two All-Ohioans, who are both continuing their basketball careers at the collegiate level.

Even after losing that, along with two key starters who bought into their roles and thrived, this is by no means a rebuilding year for the Eagles.

There's a new group of seniors stepping into the starting lineup and they're up for the challenge of carrying on the tradition coach David Sheldon has established there over the last 16 years.

Braxton Baker was second team Northern 10 and District 6 and honorable mention Northwest District after a breakout junior season in which he averaged 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43% from deep. Joining him in the starting lineup will be fellow seniors Jacob Maddy (3.3 points, 5.3 rebounds), Derek Horsley (3.1 points, 1.2 assists, 36% 3-pointers) and Ethan Holt, and junior Trevor Vogt.

"We have a tradition of success at our program with 11 consecutive sectional championships and a winning culture," Sheldon said.

The Eagles have won the last two Northern 10 championships while going undefeated through league play and the regular season, with the program's last loss on Jan. 17, 2020.

Coming off the bench will be senior Gabe Thew, who adds some strength and physicality on the court; juniors Ryan McMichael, Tyler Smith and Lane Rike, who all bring athleticism; and sophomores Lucas Foy and Kaden Bruner.

Sheldon knows going undefeated for a third consecutive season is unlikely with a strong nonleague schedule featuring Division II Kenton and Clyde, Division III Fredericktown and Crestview, and a potential district tournament opponent in Lucas. Add in the fact the N10 is as balanced as it has been in several years, and it'll take something special for another 22-0 regular season.

Then again, doing it twice already took a bit of magic.

"Carey, Mohawk, Upper Sandusky, Wynford and Seneca East have several lettermen back this season," Sheldon said of the league outlook.

Colonel Crawford has wins over Crestline (50-23) and Kenton (53-42) so far and can now shift focus to league play starting Saturday at home against Buckeye Central.

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Marion Local wins 13th state football championship in school history

CANTON — Marion Local High School defeated Kirtland Saturday in the Division VI State Championship Final, 14-6, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. >>Springfield High School loses in state final to St. Edward for 2nd straight year. It is the 13th state championship in school history...
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 3

Bucyrus (0-3, 0-1 N10): Shots 15-37; 3-pt. shots 7 (Malachi Bayless 3, Tyson O’Brien 2, Blayne Barto, Dylan Coppler); Free throws 8-16; Rebounds 27 (Noah Burke 7); Turnovers 25. Scoring: Tyson O’Brien 2 0 6, Blayne Barto 2 5 10, Noah Burke 2 1 5, Kameron Lewis 1 0 2, Jackson Farrar 2 1 5, Dylan Coppler 1 1 4, Malachi Bayless 5 0 13.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
ocolly.com

OSU football transfer portal tracker

With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. TCU hypothetical point spread released

Despite what happens during Saturday’s Conference Championship games, it is highly likely that Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State will be the four teams that play in the College Football Playoff. The final rankings will be released on Sunday, but considering the CFP committee wants to avoid rematches in the semifinals, it will probably be Michigan vs. TCU and Georgia vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Assuming those will be the matchups, hypothetical point spreads have been released for those games.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
1808Delaware

Two Orange Township Grade Crossings To Close

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition of CSX Transportation (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railway Company (NSRC) to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township, Delaware County, Ohio. The closure will primarily route traffic to alternate crossings that have active gates and warning...
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Government Technology

Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data

In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
wktn.com

$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon

Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
WTOL 11

Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy