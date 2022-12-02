ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket

ROCKLAND — Rockland police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a male stealing from the store and fighting with employees. Upon the officer's arrival, Rockland Police made contact with 25-year-old Lucas Ross, who was trying to flee the scene, according to a news release.
WPFO

Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fatal Portland shooting deemed a homicide

A fatal shooting that happened in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street in Portland on Tuesday has been ruled a homicide. Portland police officers responded to a report of gunshots near the two streets around 9:45 p.m. when they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon, of Portland, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a news release from the Portland Police Department said on Friday.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston's 'Holiday At The Plaza' boosts local business

LEWISTON, Maine — More than a dozen vendors and hundreds of residents visited the 'Holiday at the Plaza' celebration off Lisbon Street in Lewiston Sunday. The event, which the mayor of Lewiston called a big boost for businesses, was the first of its scale in years. "This is the...
foxbangor.com

Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury

AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
960 The Ref

Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire

GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
WMTW

Four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Four people were hurt in a crash which prompted hours-long road closures Friday night. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by Dylan Paul, 25, of Arundel lost control while trying to pass another vehicle.
Carscoops

Move Over 11ft8 Bridge, This Walmart Parking Lot Pole Has Been Hit At Least 45 Times

One small town in the great white north seems to have parking poles at its local Walmart that drivers can’t avoid hitting. A local recently posted more than 20 photos of accidents where drivers steered their vehicles into a stationary parking pole. All resulted in damage and some even caused vehicles to flip over.
Q97.9

Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?

When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I rode my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomenon that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view, and I need to get your thoughts on it!
wabi.tv

The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
94.9 HOM

New Video of Horrific Crash With Semi Losing Control on Black Ice in New Sharon

WARNING - THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY BE UPSETTING TO WATCH. It's nothing short of a miracle that everyone survived this crash. Freezing rain was making Mile Hill Road an ice rink. Several cars had already pulled over when Jean Fanfan from Mass lost control on the road. He first hit a Subaru driven by 30-year-old Julie Burdin from Strong. The cab goes left and his trailer pivoted around 180 degrees and slammed into another Subaru this one driven by 62-year-old Nancy Lloyd from Falmouth.
94.9 HOM

Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine

Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
B98.5

Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
94.9 HOM

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
WGME

Section of Bonny Eagle road closed in Standish

A section of Route 35 has been temporarily closed to traffic due to a collision. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling through the Elmwood area in Standish for the time being.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brunswick cafe workers vote to unionize

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A small café in downtown Brunswick is the latest Maine business to see its workers vote in favor of unionizing. Employees of The Little Dog Coffee Shop say staff voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of joining Workers United, a national union that represents workers in several industries.

