BANGOR – Husson men’s and women’s basketball teams both came out with wins against Maine-Presque Isle on Saturday. In the first game of what was the season’s first home doubleheader, the Lady Eagles knocked off the Owls 69-64 off of junior center Bailey Donovan’s 14 points and 14 rebounds. This was her 6th double-double in 7 games played this year. Other top performers included guard Hannah Richards with 10 points and guard Roxanne Sasse with 9 points.

1 DAY AGO