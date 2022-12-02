ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America

New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine

If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
The Curtain Comes Down on Belfast’s Colonial Theatre

They came by the dozens, carrying fleece blankets and homemade snacks. They snaked through the line at the concession stand, buying Junior Mints and canned cocktails. About 150 patrons in all, they filled Dreamland, the largest of three screening rooms in downtown Belfast’s storied Colonial Theatre. This was no ordinary Sunday-night feature. These guests, many of whom were born and raised in Waldo County, had grown up at the Colonial. And now, after years of an unsuccessful search for a buyer, the theater was about to close its doors for the first time in 99 years.
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades

Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27

Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
Brunswick cafe workers vote to unionize

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A small café in downtown Brunswick is the latest Maine business to see its workers vote in favor of unionizing. Employees of The Little Dog Coffee Shop say staff voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of joining Workers United, a national union that represents workers in several industries.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.

