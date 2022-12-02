ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday starts cold, rebounds before chance for wet weather rolls in

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Enjoy a break between weather systems Friday, but layer up if you head out early. Temperatures will start out in the 20s but quickly rebound into the low 50s by the afternoon.

Spotty showers will roll in Friday evening as temperatures hold in the 40s much of the night. A better chance for wet weather rolls in Saturday with two waves of rain along with gusty winds. Rain will be steady at times before sunrise. Gusty winds will approach 40 mph at times Saturday.

Colder temperatures move in during the afternoon as temperatures fall from the 50s into the 20s by early Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHDxI_0jUuJjaY00

