Macon Senior Center sees increase in elderly needing assistance with food
MACON, Mo. — The Macon Senior Center is hosting a "Be an Angel" fundraiser to help raise money to feed the elderly in their community. For $20 you can buy an ornament that will be put on a tree in the center's lobby. All proceeds go back to the...
Rising energy costs continue to put strain on Heartland families
MACON, Mo. — The cost of living here and across the country is continuing to grow at an alarming rate. The stories the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hears are heartbreaking. Public Relations Officer Brent Engel has heard the community's sad stories about the impact inflation is having...
Missouri Livestock Symposium wraps up final day in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium wrapped up its final day at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville on Saturday. The two-day event is a big draw to the community with people visiting the area from at least 10 different states. The symposium hosted the largest agricultural-based trade...
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!
Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
Jefferson City set to host annual holiday parade
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Community anticipates crowds to fill the downtown area on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade event. The annual Christmas parade is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Jefferson City Police Department says people can expect some traffic impacts. Parking will not be allowed on High The post Jefferson City set to host annual holiday parade appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fence around Adair County Courthouse no longer up; completion goal still in February
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A sign that a major renovation project in northeast Missouri is still progressing can be seen in Downtown Kirksville. The fence that was around the Adair County Courthouse is no longer up, but don't expect the building to reopen in the coming weeks. Adair County Presiding...
Basement fire damages Jefferson City home
An appliance fire damaged a basement in Jefferson City on Friday. The post Basement fire damages Jefferson City home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE DECEMBER 5-11
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 5-11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
Two fires in two days damage two Audrain County homes
Two Audrain County home are damaged in fires that happened a day apart. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of West Buchanan Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic of the home. The first floor of the home sustained fire damage and the entire house sustained smoke damage.
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
$100K scratchers prize won in Jefferson City
The winner of the Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize of $100,000 had a dream that she would win a significant amount of money before she actually did.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Sydney G. Pettigrew of California at 2:34 a.m. Friday in Cooper County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and being a minor visibly intoxicated. Pettigrew was taken to the Cooper County Detention Center, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State...
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on The post Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PHOTOS: New Clydesdale foals make their debut at Warm Springs Ranch holiday event
BOONVILLE — Warm Springs Ranch, the breeding farm for Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, has debuted their new foals at their Holidays with the Clydesdales event. There are three new foals at the ranch including Rooster, who was born on September 17. Visitors will be able to see Rooster, and...
