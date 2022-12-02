Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Batesville & Pocahontas nominated for 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award. Batesville and Pocahontas are finalists for the 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Heavener, Siloam Springs, Stuttgart, & Lonoke. Batesville (Pioneers block FG, Jaiden Henderson 82...
18-year-old running for mayor in Arkansas
EARLE, Ark. — An 18-year-old running for mayor in Earle, Arkansas said he could become the youngest black city mayor in the United States. “When somebody tells me ‘no,’ I don’t stop just because someone tells me ‘no.’ There’s always someone waiting to tell you ‘yes,’” said Jaylen Smith, the 18-year-old mayoral candidate.
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
Kait 8
Entire cities without power
POINSETT CO, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 1600 customers are without power in both Marked Tree and Tyronza. There is no known cause of this power outage at the moment. According to Entergy they have estimated that the power will be back at 9 p.m. This is an ongoing story and...
Kait 8
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home. According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.
Marion man charged with human trafficking, sextortion
MARION, Ark. — A Marion man is now facing serious charges including nine counts of sexual extortion and human trafficking following a two-week investigation. The detectives told WREG after receiving a tip a few weeks ago, they worked around the clock until the victim was safe. A two-week investigation landed a man, 50-year-old Lance Laurent […]
talkbusiness.net
Hytrol Conveyor promotes six in Jonesboro
Hytrol Conveyor Co. announced Thursday (Dec. 1) a change in its leadership structure moving several employees into C-suite positions and promoting others. The company said the change will open mid- and senior-level leadership positions throughout the company and is meant to recognize the performance of several individuals. Four vice-presidents will...
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
Kait 8
Hytrol announces structural realignment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Hytrol News Release) -Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. has announced a change in its leadership structure. The company has shifted fully into a C-level model and will be shifting the titles of those currently in Vice President roles into Chief roles for Hytrol. It will retain its vice president level, which will generally report directly to company officers.
southarkansassun.com
A 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman were found shot to death in Arkansas
A 12-year-old child and two adults were shot and killed in a Threatening event in the East Arkansas community. at the outside of Forrest City inside a house on Gore St. in Medison, they were shot as told by The St. Francis County Sheriff’s officials. they also told that they identified some persons but no one took in the custody till now. Members are still not aware of this event, they also wanted to know about the event.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Arrested For Shooting At Man In Greenville
On Monday, November 28, around 6:53 pm, Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of St. Charles/Luster in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they made contact with a black male victim, identified as 39-year-old Quince Eaton. Eaton told police that he was in his 2016...
KTLO
Cherokee Village hospital owners must pay more than $40,000 after leaving patient records unsecured
The owners of a Cherokee Village hospital accused of leaving reams of confidential patient records unsecured when the hospital closed in 2004 agreed to pay more than $40,000 to cover costs associated with the removal and storage of patient and employee files, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday. The settlement...
Comments / 0