Tether [USDT] on shaky grounds: Will these new developments reinforce fear
FUD around Tether continued to grow as it didn’t provide audited financial reports. Tether’s transaction count declined while active addresses witnessed a rise. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Tether [USDT] issued massive loans of around $6.1 billion as of 30 September 2022. Additionally, Tether did not publish audited financial documents or a complete balance sheet documenting the same. This lack of transparency by Tether could stir up more FUD against the stablecoin, as the community may perceive these loans in a negative light.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can LUNC go back to $0.2 soon?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) rose by 11% within a day, from $0.0001605 to 0.0001906 today. The rise in prices has been witnessed by all the tokens; so far, LUNC’s price has fallen by 20% since the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed.
ETH enthusiasts should brace for lower volatility based on these observations
ETH managed to cross the $1,200 bar in the last weeks of 2022. ETH whales preferred to hold on to the altcoin than sell their holdings. Now that Ethereum [ETH] has crossed the $1,200 range, it is only logical to wonder how it will conclude 2022. Here are some recent observations that may set the pace for ETH’s performance in the short term.
Is holding Ethereum in Q4 far from profitable? These metrics suggest…
Ethereum turned inflationary as network supply fees fail to surge. Network validators remain staunch in their duty to avoid slashing events while ETH consolidated. Ethereum’s [ETH] quest for profitability took another sour turn as it returned to inflationary condition after a few attempts at the opposite. According to Token Terminal, the decentralized blockchain daily earning in the last 365 days revealed a very low value.
Can Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest price action give investors a December to remember
CryptoQuant’s analysis suggested a possible market button for BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] registered upticks over the last week, but its price remained lower than expectations. At press time, BTC’s price had increased by nearly 3% over the past seven days. Furthermore, BTC was trading right above the $17,000 mark at $17,019.18, with a market capitalization of $327.2 billion.
FTX’s venture arm Alameda invested over a billion in Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm
Alameda reportedly invested over a billion dollars in the Bitcoin mining firm – Genesis Digital. The first recorded investment was in August last year, while the last was in April 2022. FTX and Alameda breakdown controversies continue to hit the spotlight in the cryptosphere. The latest revelation gives insight...
Ethereum: Why investors should look beyond ETH’s current formation
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. If BTC’s bearish sentiment persists, ETH could find new support at $1217.22 and $1166.83. Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a drop just as it headed into the weekend. It lost...
BNB’s northbound movement could witness some roadblocks. Assessing…
However, the MVRV Ratio and market indicators revealed the possibility of a downtrend. Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance of last week did not make investors happy as it registered losses on the chart. However, its metrics soared, as there were several interesting developments in the ecosystem. BNB Chain’s latest tweet...
Tron investors have all the reasons to maintain caution this crypto winter
Tron’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was overbought at press time. TRX’s metrics and market indicators strongly favored the bears. Tron’s [TRX] price action of last week was extremely sluggish, as it registered negative growth. New data from CryptoQuant revealed that the upcoming days might be even worse, as TRX’s RSI was in an overbought position. This pointed towards a further decline in its price.
XRP traders, here’s why the crypto market may take a while to act in your favor
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP was in a bearish market structure and could drop to a 23.6% Fib level ($0.3839) XRP saw a decline in trading volume and active addresses in the...
XRP investors can gain profits in Q4, but here’s the caveat for traders going long
XRP witnessed a spike in social dominance, which could lead to a price pump. On 3 December, crypto analytics firm Santiment tweeted that Ripple’s [XRP] social dominance witnessed spikes over the last few days. This spike could result in short-term positive price action in the near future. However, the coin would be vulnerable to a quick sell-off if prices do soar.
Avalanche, Ethereum, and how BTC.b could trigger a rally for AVAX
Avalanche’s BTC.b witnessed a massive growth in supply. But, Avalanche’s TVL witnessed a continued decline. According to Data Analytics’ tweet on 2 December, the amount of Bitcoin Avalanche Bridged [BTC.b] on Avalanche [AVAX] surpassed that of the Ethereum network. This development suggested that users may have spotted new opportunities on the Avalanche network and have showcased their faith in the protocol.
Polkadot [DOT]: The v0.9.33 upgrade and its impact on your holdings
Polkadot implemented its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November. DOT has since commenced a new bull cycle, and buying pressure has also rallied. The price of DOT climbed by 7% since Polkadot deployed its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. The v0.9.33 upgrade was part of the series...
Chainlink Staking v0.1 to launch on Ethereum mainnet, details inside
Chainlink announces a new update regarding its staking. Even though its social engagements and mentions grew, Chainlink’s weighted sentiment declined. Through a tweet on 1 December, Chainlink announced that the network would be launching v2 of their staking protocol earlier than usual. This decision came after a consultation with their community.
Are BTC miners done with the worst for this financial quarter? This data suggests…
Miners continued to sell their BTC as they got rid of 10,000 BTC this week. Huge capitulation could be in sight due to the indications revealed by the Bitcoin hash ribbon. Bitcoin [BTC] miners continued selling off massive units of the king coin as the pressure to uphold its stay mounted. This development came to light through Joaowedson, a CryptoQuant analyst. He pointed out that the increasing cost of mining might have forced this position. Joaowedson, who doubles as a data scientist, elaborated,
TRON hits $1B stablecoin inflow amid plunging volumes and potential recovery
TRON’s USDT inflow summed up to $1 billion in the last two weeks. The rise in stablecoin inflow left TRX at a neutral spot as its development activity revived. Decentralized platform TRON [TRX] registered an inflow of $1 billion USDT over the last two weeks. According to a disclosure from DeFi Llama, TRON recorded the highest stablecoin inflow on 18 November, with spikes on 24 and 28 November.
Terra Classic community reawakens social activity, hits pinnacle; what about LUNC
Terra Classic topped all other altcoins with a surge in social engagements and mentions. Despite a massive rise in burn actively, LUNC’s momentum edged closer to bearishness. Terra Classic [LUNC] topped the altcoin market on 3 December with regards to its social activity. According to LunarCrush, the social intelligence tracking platform, LUNC had its ever-ready community to thank for the milestone.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Read it if you are HODLing MATIC in your portfolio
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polygon, the blockchain firm behind the world’s 10th largest cryptocurrency MATIC, has been making considerable progress on its corporate front. While...
Will MKR investors ‘Make’ it through the last days of 2022? This data suggests…
MakerDAO introduced a new token to add to its collateral. Revenue generated increased due to real world assets and plans to increase yields get approved. MakerDAO, in a new proposal on 3 December, decided to increase the yields gained by DAI holders. Along with that, MakerDAO also added new tokens to their collateral. Thus, increasing activity in the protocol could lead to more interest in the DAO and affect the MKR token.
BNB and its staking derivatives suffer huge dump following the Ankr exploit
Ankr suffered an exploit that led to the minting of a huge number of aBNBc tokens. This exploit led traders to significantly distribute aBNBc and other staking derivatives of BNB coin. In the early trading hours of 2 December, DeFi protocol Ankr suffered an exploit that led to an excessive...
