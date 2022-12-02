Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern ends women's volleyball season with pool win at NAIA national tournament
SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern College ended its season on a high note Friday. The Red Raiders swept SAGU in three sets, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16, in their second and final pool play match at the NAIA women's national volleyball tournament at the Tyson Events Center. Marian ended Northwestern's bid to return...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota falls to Houston in five-set thriller in NCAA tourney as Juhnke suffers injury
OMAHA -- A partisan South Dakota crowd roared. Moments later it fell dead silent as one of the best players on the court lay writhing in pain. All-American outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke smashed her 17th kill in a competitive fourth set against ranked and favored Houston. But the 6-footer — USD’s career leader in kills — landed awkwardly on her left knee. She left on a stretcher a few minutes later as tearful teammates huddled up inside DJ Sokol Arena.
Sioux City Journal
Area high school boys basketball: Unity defeats Le Mars; Heelan wins opener against Treynor
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Tyce Van Beek scored 17 points to lead Unity Christian to a 66-45 victory over Le Mars in the regular season boys basketball opener for both schools Thursday night. The Knights led 10-7 after the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 22 to 12 at the...
Sioux City Journal
Top three seeds advance to NAIA quarterfinals, two spots still up for grab late Friday
SIOUX CITY — Three of the top five top seeds in NAIA women's volleyball teams punched their tickets to the national tournament quarterfinals after sweeping their final pool play matches Friday. No. 1 seed Eastern Oregon got past Cornerstone (Mich.), 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. No. 2 seed Jamestown beat College...
KLEM
Le Mars Basketball Suffers Tough Losses to Unity Christian
Le Mars Community basketball competed in their first doubleheader of the season at Unity Christian on Thursday night. The Bulldogs came away with a pair of tough losses to leave both teams with winless records. The Bulldog girls had the tough test of taking on the second-ranked Knights, and they...
Sioux City Journal
Correctionville River Valley hustles by Moville Woodbury Central 53-43
Correctionville River Valley dumped Moville Woodbury Central 53-43 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Correctionville River Valley played in a 53-36 game on February 10, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic trips Marcus MMCRU in tenacious tussle 51-42
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-42 victory over Marcus MMCRU during this Iowa girls high school basketball game. Last season, Marcus MMCRU and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off on December 3, 2021 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Kingsley-Pierson busts Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35
Kingsley-Pierson's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35 at Ida Grove Oa-Bcig on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Ida Grove OA-Bcig squared off with December 3, 2021 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KELOLAND TV
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers trade William Smith to Muskegon for Tyler Hotson
SIOUX CITY -- Swinging its first trade of the season, the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday received Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Tyler Hotson in exchange for defenseman William Smith. The Musketeers also received a 2023 Phase 1, 7th round draft picks from Muskegon and sent 2006 affiliate forward Chase Stefanek and...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61
The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Medical emergency shows volleyball fans have a heart
SIOUX CITY -- The hyperbole surrounding sports so often builds any particular game up to be a life-or-death situation. But a volleyball match in September literally turned into such an experience for Karyn Holen and her family. Seated in the bleachers on that Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa, watching...
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln engineers impressive victory over Sioux City S.C. North 59-32
The force was strong for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln as it pierced Sioux City S.C. North during Friday's 59-32 thumping on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 20-9 margin over Sioux City S.C. North after the first...
Sioux City Journal
Complete command: Sioux City S.C. West dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 70-29
Sioux City S.C. West ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 70-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Delores Bogenrief
Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 11, with an open house at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
Sioux City Journal
Caroline Rentel
Caroline Rentel of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4410 Central St., Sioux City. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 255, Hinton, IA 51024. Caroline was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Sioux...
sdpb.org
Tallest 2.5M gallon Lewis and Clark Water Tower opens in Beresford
The tallest water tower of its kind in the nation is now completed and ready to serve the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. The water tower is located in Beresford. It will serve Sioux Center, Hull and Sheldon, Iowa. Troy Larson is the executive director of Lewis and Clark...
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: CF Industries Port Neal Complex
ABOUT THE DONOR: CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. The company's Port Neal complex in Sergeant Bluff produces nitrogen-based fertilizers that allow farmers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota to nourish the crops that help feed the world.
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included.
