Read full article on original website
Related
pdxfoodpress.com
Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon
New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
pdxfoodpress.com
December News: Free Shipping + Roasted Cranberry Recipe
December 1st-31st, we’re pleased to provide FREE SHIPPING on all online orders through steelportknife.com!. Our small team is busy handcrafting each STEELPORT knife to keep up with the holiday rush. We encourage you to place your holiday orders early to ensure we have the knives you want available. ROASTED...
Comments / 0