Betz: Belief is contagious for UConn men

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, right, talks to Andre Jackson Jr., left, and Hassan Diarra, center, during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — In the lead up to the UConn men’s basketball team’s game against Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, coach Dan Hurley said the game could very well be the Huskies’ “toughest” of the season.

That comment can be argued, but what can’t be argued is the passion Hurley had in his sentiment.

"This was a big one for me," Hurley said. "I don't know if you guys picked up on my nerves. I was a little agitated (Wednesday) all day because I knew this was a very dangerous game. A team with a lot of talent, a lot of length and could match up with a lot of things that we bring. A team who's looking for a signature win that would really change things for them.