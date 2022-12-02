Florida Man Nicknamed “Sand Man” Charged With Rape Of Child Who Missed The School Bus

Sandor “Sand Man” Boszar

A 59-year-old Florida has been charged with the of rape a teenage girl who was walking home after missing her school bus in November.

Sandor Boszar, 59, of Pensacola was charged with sexual assault of a child victim aged 13-17 and booked into Escambia County Jail Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, on November 11, the child went to the bus stop for school that morning, but was told she “was going to get dress coded” and she returned home to get changed causing her to miss the bus.

The report states the girl then began walking to a relative’s house for a ride to school, but the relative wasn’t home. The girl then started walking back to her house.

According to the report, around 10 a.m., as the girl was walking past a trailer, a man asked her if she needed a ride to school, which the girl accepted.

According to the report, the girl walked onto the man’s porch and was pushed inside the trailer.

Investigators say the man told the girl his name was “Sand Man,” he was a member of the “Outlaws Biker Gang” and gave her a shot of liquor.

According to the affidavit, the man gave the girl a marijuana-laced cookie, which the victim hid in her sleeve and didn’t consume.

The report states the man then began kissing her neck and rubbing on her before making her go into his room with him. The girl reportedly told the man to stop, but he grabbed her and pulled her on him, and raped the girl.

The report states that afterward, he gave the victim a full bottle of Crown Royal, cash, and a piece of paper with his phone number and the name “Sand Man” and the child walked back to her home.

According to the affidavit, deputies recovered the Crown Royal bottle, marijuana cookie, and paper with a phone number.

Deputies drove by his house with the girl, who identified it as the place where the incident happened.

On Nov 14., investigators conducted a photo lineup of suspects, which is when the victim identified Bozsar as the man who raped her.

Boszar remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

