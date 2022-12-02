Read full article on original website
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
WebMD
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
Their preemie was already a fighter. Then at 3 weeks old, she caught the virus that's packing hospitals across the US
The pediatric ER staff was already overwhelmed by the season's crush of respiratory illnesses. But as tiny Ayra lay before them, they knew they had to act. Fast.
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
As measles outbreak sickens more than a dozen children in Ohio, local health officials seek help from CDC
A growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has sickened more than a dozen unvaccinated children and hospitalized nine of them, and local public health officials are seeking assistance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
Letter says bioenergy is wrongly deemed ‘carbon neutral’ and contributes to wildlife loss
WebMD
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
Mom describes daughter's battle with RSV amid warnings of holiday 'tripledemic' surge
Pediatric hospital beds remain near capacity, data shows.
New York Post
US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’
America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
BBC
RSV and flu: US children's hospitals stretched by respiratory viruses
Hospitals in the US are taking emergency measures to respond to a spike in respiratory viruses among young children. Some are building overflow tents to house more beds, while others have cancelled planned surgeries. The US is facing a surge in viruses such as the potentially dangerous respiratory syncytial virus...
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
BBC
Scarlet fever: Concerned parents urged to contact GP
Parents in Northern Ireland are being urged to contact their GP if they are concerned their child may have scarlet fever. It comes as the number of cases of the illness has risen in Northern Ireland over recent weeks. Dr Joanne McClean from the Public Health Agency says scarlet fever...
Flu season intensifies with 6M infected in US: CDC
Correction: Approximately 2,900 Americans have died from the flu so far this season. The data was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Flu season is intensifying in the U.S. with more than 6 million cases confirmed so far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday.
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
