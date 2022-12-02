As an RN, no medical facility ever gives workers every holiday. It's usually 8 major holidays.If you want off a holiday you need to put in for it in advance. Noone is guaranteed a holiday off.
LOL This is what the march was about? Thats one day off. Why are you guys not fighting for the national benefit fund? I told my wife to strike but it seems like the rest of you are scared. How many of you can afford union dues and insurance being pulled from your check. I really hope a lot of you can get up the courage put your foot down and plan a strike if they dont give up the benefit package. Sorry to say but the benefit fund package is 10 times more important then one day off in june.
The other day I had to go to ER by ambulance specifically Vassar hospital run by nuvance. I was suffering in pain and I needed help badlyThis hospital fired all their nursing staff plus some doctors walked becauseThey were forcing them to take the Covid vax. So, there were over 70 people in the ER one elderly gentleman and his granddaughter plus her 1 year old child had been there for six hours all the while the man was vomiting. Incompetent is a mild word to describe what was happening. They spent in excess of $3+ million to fix the ER it did nothing other than make it appealing while you wait for seven hours. I walked out!! And these idiots want a day off to remember slavery. Well let’s be equal I’m a Jew how about we take off for Holocaust Memorial Day! I can’t stand bleeding heartsGet over yourselves and get back to taking care of the people who need it!!
