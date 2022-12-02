ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in fatal Lewisboro parking lot hit-and-run

LEWISBORO – A 62-year-old South Salem man has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. State Police said on December 1, a 65-year-old Mount Vernon woman, Randi Blattberg, was a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
101.5 WPDH

Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
Daily Voice

Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub

More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man arrested for stealing CBD gummies from store clerk

MONTICELLO – A Monticello man was arrested on Friday, December 2 in connection with a robbery at the Citgo convenience store at 68 Pleasant Street in the Village of Monticello at 10:45 p.m. on November 21. Village Police said it is alleged that Nigdrew Reynolds, 29, entered the store...
Daily Voice

New Carmel K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on June 7, 2018, according to police.
New York Post

New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment

CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Daily Voice

Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days

Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
101.5 WPDH

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Daily Voice

NJ Inmate Beaten Dead 'Always Took Care Of His Family,' Relative Says

Relatives of Martin Sanchez, a 41-year-old inmate and Newark native who was beaten to death in a New Jersey State Prison, called him a family man.The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey Department of Corrections are investigating the recent homicide that …

Comments / 0

Community Policy