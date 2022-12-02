Read full article on original website
Monroe 19-Year-Old Charged With Rape After 'Incidents In Various Locations,' Police Say
A Hudson Valley 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over several years. Orange County resident John Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police. According to Nevel, on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Convicted Felon From LaGrange Nabbed With Ghost AK-47, Other Weapons, Police Say
An AR-15 A Glock handgun model 23. Milland can't legally possess firearms because he is a convicted felon, police reported. Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of assault weapons. Four counts of criminal possession of a firearm. Four counts of fourth-degree...
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Arrest made in fatal Lewisboro parking lot hit-and-run
LEWISBORO – A 62-year-old South Salem man has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. State Police said on December 1, a 65-year-old Mount Vernon woman, Randi Blattberg, was a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Teen Trio From Rockland All Caught Packin' Pistols On Paterson Streetcorner: Police
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a Paterson street corner were all carrying guns when city detectives rolled up on them, authorities said.Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, No…
Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Recovered During Inwood Traffic Stop
A man and a woman were charged after police reported recovering drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island. The traffic stop happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers saw a 2012 Ford that...
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
Man Pleads Guilty to Scamming Huntington Homeowner Out of $200,000
A man who scammed a Huntington woman out of $200,000 while posing as a home contractor has pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny. Nick Spano, 59, is due back in court Jan. 18 and could face 2-4 years in prison. According to the investigation, Spano Read More ...
Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub
More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Monticello man arrested for stealing CBD gummies from store clerk
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man was arrested on Friday, December 2 in connection with a robbery at the Citgo convenience store at 68 Pleasant Street in the Village of Monticello at 10:45 p.m. on November 21. Village Police said it is alleged that Nigdrew Reynolds, 29, entered the store...
Bronx man accused of abandoning dog tied to pole in Putnam County
Juan Rosa, 36, turned himself in after being contacted about the dog.
New Carmel K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on June 7, 2018, according to police.
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days
Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
NJ Inmate Beaten Dead 'Always Took Care Of His Family,' Relative Says
Relatives of Martin Sanchez, a 41-year-old inmate and Newark native who was beaten to death in a New Jersey State Prison, called him a family man.The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey Department of Corrections are investigating the recent homicide that …
