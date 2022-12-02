Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Accuses Royals of ‘Dirty Game’ Leaking Stories in Explosive Netflix Trailer
Netflix dropped another trailer for their new show Harry and Meghan Monday morning, which showed Harry describing the “pain and suffering of women” marrying into the “institution” of the royal family and accused the palace of leaking and planting stories in what he termed a “dirty game.”The new trailer shows clips of his mother, Princess Diana, being chased by paparazzi, as Harry says: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”Meghan says, over footage of her wiping tears from her eyes: “I realised, they’re never going to protect you.”Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.Volume I: December 8Volume...
N.J.’s Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ star, dead at 90. Bob Johnson delighted generations of children.
To generations of children watching “Sesame Street,” he was our Bob. In New Jersey, he was Bob McGrath, a longtime resident of Teaneck, and later, Norwood. McGrath, 90, died Sunday, his children announced on Facebook. “The McGrath family has some sad news to share,” they said. “Our father...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0