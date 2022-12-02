ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
hudsonvalleyone.com

Honey’s Cannabis CBD in Gardiner poised for dispensary license

You may have noticed, over the past few years, a proliferation of CBD shops opening up all over our region. The growth of the business has been exponential since 2018, when the federal Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids with no more than .3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. Annual CBD (cannabidiol) sales in the US had already hit $4.6 billion by 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hurley Town Hall closed to public

HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is closed to the public until further notice due to water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. No mold has been discovered, and employees will continue to work in the building. Anyone...
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
chroniclenewspaper.com

Warehouse proposal public hearing in Town of Chester coming Dec. 7

A public hearing will be held by the Town of Chester Planning Board on Wednesday December 7 th at 7:00 PM for the Davidson Drive Holdings, LLC application for site plan approval for the construction of a 166,000 +-/ square foot warehouse on 16.07 +-/ acres within the Industrial Park (IP) Zone outside the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf in the Town of Chester with access to Lake Station Road.
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village

Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?

The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Legislature gives final approval to 2023 budget

GOSHEN – The Orange County Legislature, Thursday, gave its final approval to the 2023 county budget of $897.6 million. The spending plan is “innovative and fiscally responsible and benefits our residents with the lowest tax rate in 46 years,” said Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli. “We will continue to find innovative ways to strengthen Orange County’s finances.”
hamlethub.com

Westchester County Civil Service Exams

The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Charter helicopter company wants office at Sullivan County International

WHITE LAKE – A charter helicopter company wants to bring its offices to Sullivan County International Airport in the Town of Bethel. County Public Works Commissioner Ed McAndrew said the company may not hangar their choppers at the airport. “They can fly out of other airports. They are a...
104.5 The Team

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter to the Editor: Flag didn’t belong in Pleasant Valley parade

I wish to applaud The Mid Hudson News’s response to the vulgar flag appearing on a truck during the Pleasant Valley Festival of Lights Parade. There is no room for hate speech on either side of the political spectrum as you so well noted. This isn’t the first time,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy