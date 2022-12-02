Read full article on original website
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Honey’s Cannabis CBD in Gardiner poised for dispensary license
You may have noticed, over the past few years, a proliferation of CBD shops opening up all over our region. The growth of the business has been exponential since 2018, when the federal Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids with no more than .3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. Annual CBD (cannabidiol) sales in the US had already hit $4.6 billion by 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hurley Town Hall closed to public
HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is closed to the public until further notice due to water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. No mold has been discovered, and employees will continue to work in the building. Anyone...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Warehouse proposal public hearing in Town of Chester coming Dec. 7
A public hearing will be held by the Town of Chester Planning Board on Wednesday December 7 th at 7:00 PM for the Davidson Drive Holdings, LLC application for site plan approval for the construction of a 166,000 +-/ square foot warehouse on 16.07 +-/ acres within the Industrial Park (IP) Zone outside the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf in the Town of Chester with access to Lake Station Road.
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Legislature gives final approval to 2023 budget
GOSHEN – The Orange County Legislature, Thursday, gave its final approval to the 2023 county budget of $897.6 million. The spending plan is “innovative and fiscally responsible and benefits our residents with the lowest tax rate in 46 years,” said Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli. “We will continue to find innovative ways to strengthen Orange County’s finances.”
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Civil Service Exams
The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
Proposed New York toll rate increase faces pushback
If passed, E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase starting in 2024. Toll by Mail rates would go up 75%.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Charter helicopter company wants office at Sullivan County International
WHITE LAKE – A charter helicopter company wants to bring its offices to Sullivan County International Airport in the Town of Bethel. County Public Works Commissioner Ed McAndrew said the company may not hangar their choppers at the airport. “They can fly out of other airports. They are a...
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state
counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: Flag didn’t belong in Pleasant Valley parade
I wish to applaud The Mid Hudson News’s response to the vulgar flag appearing on a truck during the Pleasant Valley Festival of Lights Parade. There is no room for hate speech on either side of the political spectrum as you so well noted. This isn’t the first time,...
