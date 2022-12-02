Read full article on original website
Related
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
kotatv.com
Monae Johnson becomes SD secretary of state a little early
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monae Johnson will become South Dakota’s secretary of state a little earlier than originally planned. Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Johnson to take office Monday, Dec. 5, because outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett is resigning to return to the private sector. “Tom Deadrick, my...
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
tsln.com
Celebrating Life on the Farm & Ranch Photo Contest Winners Announced
Rural photographers from across the state captured farm and ranch life in South Dakota and shared their images through the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union Celebrating Life on the Farm and Ranch Photo Contest. “Truly, day-to-day life on South Dakota’s farms and ranches is something worth celebrating,” said Karla Hofhenke,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Biden-Harris administration awards SD millions for ‘Internet for All’
WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that South Dakota received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. South...
South Dakota hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
The hirings come almost two years after the Legislature created the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator in the attorney general's office
KELOLAND TV
MN nurses strike won’t impact Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals. Last month Sanford Health...
KFYR-TV
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
siouxfalls.business
Colorado coffee chain will expand to Sioux Falls
Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is expanding to Sioux Falls. Michael and Liz Minor are franchising the concept in the market and looking for locations, according to a statement from Ziggi’s. “The choice to open a Ziggi’s was influenced by the strong brand reputation the company has already earned. Being...
newscenter1.tv
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January
(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota contestants place in the third round at the NFR
LAS VEGAS, NV – The National Finals Rodeo continued on Saturday with the third performance. Lisa Lockhart from Oelrichs, SD placed in the top six for the second straight night. Lockhart placed third on Saturday with a time 13.78 seconds. She won $17,255. Hailey Kinsel won the the third...
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).
Noem’s TikTok ban kills tourism account, leaves other state entities mulling options
The South Dakota Department of Tourism deleted its TikTok account Tuesday, abandoning the 61,200 followers and 1.7 million likes the state agency cultivated on the popular social media app. And South Dakota State University is meeting with its general counsel on how to handle its 9,000-follower TikTok account — all after Gov. Kristi Noem banned […] The post Noem’s TikTok ban kills tourism account, leaves other state entities mulling options appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KELOLAND TV
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
South Dakota man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem
Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem and colleagues urge Congress to remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and 20 other governors urged congressional leadership to remove and prohibit the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities...
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Comments / 0