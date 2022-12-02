Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Parents of gunman settle suit over PA State Police barracks ambush
(Scranton) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and...
sanatogapost.com
Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
sauconsource.com
Package Reported Stolen in Lower Saucon Township
The holiday season is the busiest time of year for companies such as Amazon that deliver packages, and it can also be a busy time for police, due to the higher number of package thefts that typically take place. Lower Saucon Township Police say they are currently investigating one such...
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
delawarevalleynews.com
Vehicle Chase By State Police Ends In Crash In Bensalem
It was about 11:00 PM last night when Pennsylvania State Police Troopers assigned to the Trevose barracks saw a driver do something they wanted to investigate further. When the trooper put his lights and sirens on, instead of pulling over, the driver sped away. With troopers close by, the car reached the area of Route 13 and Street Road, and the driver smashed into another car, before slamming into the Street Road bridge abutment. Fire crews were initially called for entrapment but most returned to quarters when the first company on scene determined that no one needed to be cut from either car.
sanatogapost.com
Cast Your Ballot for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year
HARRISBURG PA – The Schuylkill River and the Perkiomen Creek, both of which flow through western Montgomery County, are in the running to be named as Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. Public votes for either are being accepted online, here, through Jan. 18 (2023; Wednesday). Voters must use an e-mail address, which can be used only once, to cast their ballot.
Nearly 30 charged in drug trafficking ring operating in several Pennsylvania counties
Dozens of people have been charged in a major drug trafficking ring involving multiple Pennsylvania counties.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Abington
I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
abc23.com
Repeat DUI Offenders
Under a new Pennsylvania law, repeated D.U.I offenders now face stricter penalties. This past July, Act 59 of 2022 was signed into law changing the grading of certain offenses for those driving under the influence. The new law is also known as “Deana’s Law” a woman who lost her life...
Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case
A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.
Pennsylvania Wildlife Officials Arrest Hunter for Illegally Killing Black Bear With His Child’s Tags
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission arrested a hunter last month after he illegally killed a black bear. The man faces further charges as he tried to credit his child with the kill. WTAJ reports the man, 46-year-old Joseph Blessel of Saint Marys, illegally shot the black bear with his...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Main Line Media News
Man admits to DUI crash that injured passenger in Lower Salford
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence man admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and without a license in connection with a one-vehicle crash in Lower Salford that seriously injured a passenger in his vehicle. Jordan Anthony Sims, 24, of the 600 block of South Park Avenue, pleaded guilty...
N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Erin Gatier, 47, leaves behind two children A retired Atlantic City, N.J., police officer shot his ex-girlfriend dead after barging into her New Jersey home on Monday evening before taking his own life, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Deptford Township police found the bodies of William Beattie and Erin A. Gatier, both 47, on Monday evening after being called out to Gatier's home for a welfare check, the prosecutor's office said. Beattie forced his way into the home at about 6:50 p.m., shot her,...
Woman sentenced to state prison for Lower Southampton crash that killed Korean War vet
Adrienne Breslin, 46, of Upper Southampton, was sentenced on Nov. 28 to serve up to five years in prison for a March 2021 crash that killed a Korean War veteran. She pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and related charges for the crash that killed Irwin Linder, 87. At the time, she also entered guilty pleas in two unrelated DUI cases.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
