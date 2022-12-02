Syracuse basketball topped Notre Dame 62-61 to pick up a big road win on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the victory. The Syracuse defense was really good once again. Over the first portion of the first half, the Orange failed to identify open shooters and Notre Dame shot 6-9 from three point range. However, Syracuse corrected that issue for the rest of the game, and the Irish went five for its last 24. Syracuse forced 10 turnovers, held Notre Dame 11 points below its scoring average (72), nearly 10 percentage points below its shooting percentage on the season (47.6% on the season, 38.3% vs Syracuse) and below its three point percentage (36% on the season, 33% vs Syracuse). The Irish's best player, Nate Laszewski was held to just two points on 1-6 shooting. He was averaging nearly 17 points per game coming in. This team has potential to be a very good defensive one and showed evidence of that on Saturday.

1 DAY AGO