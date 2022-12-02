ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland

Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142. ...
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Female Fall MVP nominees revealed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our Female Fall MVP nominees. 18 Sports has selected four top student-athletes from around the Twin Tiers who have stood out amongst the rest in the fall season on the girls side. You can vote for your favorite sports standout for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports […]
Tri-City Herald

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 62 Notre Dame 61

Syracuse basketball topped Notre Dame 62-61 to pick up a big road win on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the victory. The Syracuse defense was really good once again. Over the first portion of the first half, the Orange failed to identify open shooters and Notre Dame shot 6-9 from three point range. However, Syracuse corrected that issue for the rest of the game, and the Irish went five for its last 24. Syracuse forced 10 turnovers, held Notre Dame 11 points below its scoring average (72), nearly 10 percentage points below its shooting percentage on the season (47.6% on the season, 38.3% vs Syracuse) and below its three point percentage (36% on the season, 33% vs Syracuse). The Irish's best player, Nate Laszewski was held to just two points on 1-6 shooting. He was averaging nearly 17 points per game coming in. This team has potential to be a very good defensive one and showed evidence of that on Saturday.
NewsChannel 36

Elmira College Under the Dome Craft Fair Returns December 4

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira College's annual Under the Dome Craft returns to the Murray Athletic Center on Sunday, December 4th. More than 200 vendors will be on site, with handmade gifts, home goods, crafts and foods. The event runs from 9AM until 3PM - admission is $5 per person;...
ithaca.com

Ithaca Fire Fights Collegetown Blaze

ITHACA, NY, December 5, 2022-- Just after 6:00am this morning, Ithaca Fire was dispatched to 151 Dryden Road in the City of Ithaca for a fire alarm with multiple calls reporting a fire on the third floor. A second alarm was immediately transmitted which brings in off duty members to...
WETM

Strong winds on Saturday with multiple rounds of rain

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A wind advisory is in place on Saturday for portions of the Twin Tiers with rounds of rain likely. More details are below :. Overnight we will hit our low temperature early around midnight; this is because we are pulling in warm southerly air with our southerly winds. Rain showers develop overnight, but due to dry air in the atmosphere, we will not see rain make it to the ground closer to 3:00 AM.
WETM

Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season

New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.

