OK Humane launches 2022 Yule Log Video featuring rescue dogs and cats at Ponyboy event

Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
stillwaterliving.com
Teens invited to ‘Nightmare Before the Holidays’ party on Dec. 16.
Teens of Stillwater looking for a fun, relaxing activity this winter can sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s (SPL) “Nightmare Before the Holidays” party. At this program, teens in sixth through 12th grades will watch a classic movie about a pumpkin king who looks to spread the joy of Christmas while adding some ghoulish fun. Those attending will make a holiday craft and eat festive treats inspired by the movie. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and supplies for everyone to attend.
OKC: Activities for family & friends this weekend
We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!
KOCO
Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children
NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
OKC Boathouse District prepares the lights for the holiday river parade
Get your ready to show off some holiday spirit today as, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite - Holiday River Parade!
news9.com
Sunbeam Family Services Helping Grandparents Raising Grandchildren During Holiday Season
A local nonprofit is collecting Christmas is spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of families with help from local law enforcement agencies. Sunbeam Family Services is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season by creating a memorable experience for more than 100 families with their Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event. “To know that...
OKC shelter overwhelmed by number of dogs, cats
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to be overwhelmed by the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter each day.
news9.com
More Than 50 Artists, Vendors Expected At First Americans Museum Winter Holiday Market
People can stop by the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to visit its Winter Holiday Market Saturday afternoon. The event is expected to start with a story time at 1 p.m. More than 50 artists and vendors will be at the museum offering art and goods from First American...
yukonprogressnews.com
Chilly forecast impacts Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market
Due to the extreme cold forecasted Saturday, some vendors for the Yukon Czech Christmas Market will move inside The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Other vendors will be outside in the parking lot in Yukon Main Street’s authentic representation of European Christmas markets. The fourth annual event will be...
news9.com
Holiday Markets Happening Across OKC Metro
This will be a busy weekend for holiday markets across the metro. The First Americans Museum is hosting a winter market that’ll feature work from 50 Native American artists Saturday afternoon. The "Sleigh Bells Market" will take over the downtown Farmers Market on Sunday. Each weekend until Dec. 18,...
edmondoutlook.com
Edmond’s Can’t-Miss Holiday Events
From carols to karaoke, Edmond is full of opportunities to celebrate the holiday season. Mark your calendars and message your friends and family – it’s time to make some merry memories!. Edmond Ice Rink. The Edmond Ice Rink at Mitch Park is open November 5 through January 15....
A tour of Victorian Christmas in Guthrie
Guthrie's Victorian history isn't so much frozen now as warm and fuzzy in our holiday memories.
Video shows several drivers crossing the yellow line to get around traffic at 33rd and Kelly in Edmond causing safety issue
Drivers at one busy Edmond intersection have started making their own rules on the road. Frustrated drivers at the intersection of Kelly and 33rd have resorted to driving on the wrong side of the road during rush hour and it was all caught on camera.
KOCO
Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
yukonprogressnews.com
YPD offers tips to avoid porch piracy
As online holiday shopping begins, the Yukon Police Department is sharing eight ways that Yukon residents can help prevent porch pirates from stealing their packages. Have your packages delivered to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept them. Use the “ship to store” option,...
Oklahoma City Police see yearly increase in lives being saved through officers distributing Narcan to people suffering opioid overdose
Since Oklahoma City Police started distributing Narcan to people suffering from opioid overdoses, they’ve been seeing yearly increases in the number of lives being saved because of it.
‘The leaks will be worse and worse and worse’: OK tattoo parlor under water, property manager denies anything is wrong
Studio 77 has been welcoming clients since the spring time, but employees say building structure issues are now driving some away.
Oklahoma Daily
Mother-daughter duo grow business from shared passion for baking
Savannah Heins grew up baking with her mother, and has always found joy in helping her mother mix ingredients and decorate pastries, but never imagined she could make a career from it. That is until she and her mom started their home baking business. Heins, a stay-at-home mom in Norman,...
news9.com
Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market
Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon motorists advised of Christmas light route
Yukon Police advise motorists to be extra alert around the “Christmas in the Park” holiday tour at the Yukon City Park complex. Yukon Police Department officials have shared with the public suggested traffic routes for people who plan to visit Yukon’s Christmas lights extravaganza. Drivers are reminded...
Comments / 0