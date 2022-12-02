Read full article on original website
kvsc.org
St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs
MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond. There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
fox9.com
Truffle Hill Chocolates in Tonka Bay burglarized, all candies destroyed
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just in time for the Christmas rush, a real-life Scrooge has all but put an abrupt end to a popular Tonka Bay chocolate shop’s busiest season. Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals Tuesday night. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. The chocolate shop posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying the act ended up "ruining all of our products."
"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up
MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
krwc1360.com
Clifton “Clif” Stedje
Age 97 of Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, November 23rd at Havenwood in Buffalo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. A Memorial Service for Clif Stedje will be held Saturday, December 17th at noon at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
NEXT Weather: Warmer end to week, but snow, cold ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will bring slightly warmer temperatures, but more snow and bitter cold are on the way.Thursday will top out around 32 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel cooler than that due to breezes up to 25 mph.Friday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 40 degrees in the metro. Up north will be cloudy in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.Snow will move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It'll be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and stay below average for several days.More snow is possible on Monday.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Stearns County
(KNSI) – Old man winter is sending a blast of cold and snow through central Minnesota on Friday evening. The National Weather Services issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Kandiyohi, Stearns and Todd Counties. Meteorologists expect around an inch of snow and up to 45 mile-per-hour wind...
Watch: New London-Spicer wins 3A championship on incredible walk-off TD
The New London-Spicer Wildcats became Minnesota's 3A State Champions in the most dramatic fashion possible, scoring a touchdown as time expired to shock the unbeaten Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. The incredible moment came on the last play, with the Wildcats' quarterback Blake Schultz hurling the ball downfield from his own 45 with...
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
