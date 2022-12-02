Read full article on original website
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Warehouse proposal public hearing in Town of Chester coming Dec. 7
A public hearing will be held by the Town of Chester Planning Board on Wednesday December 7 th at 7:00 PM for the Davidson Drive Holdings, LLC application for site plan approval for the construction of a 166,000 +-/ square foot warehouse on 16.07 +-/ acres within the Industrial Park (IP) Zone outside the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf in the Town of Chester with access to Lake Station Road.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Honey’s Cannabis CBD in Gardiner poised for dispensary license
You may have noticed, over the past few years, a proliferation of CBD shops opening up all over our region. The growth of the business has been exponential since 2018, when the federal Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids with no more than .3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. Annual CBD (cannabidiol) sales in the US had already hit $4.6 billion by 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hurley Town Hall closed to public
HURLEY – The Hurley Town Hall at 10 Wamsley Place is closed to the public until further notice due to water damage discovered under the floor of the main hallway during a plumbing repair. No mold has been discovered, and employees will continue to work in the building. Anyone...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
townofgoshen.org
Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2022 – Stop Intersections Amendment
A LOCAL LAW AMENDING THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN, CHAPTER 89 ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”, ARTICLE II “STOP INTERSECTIONS”. BE IT ENACTED by the Town Board of the Town of Goshen, Orange County, New York as follows:. Section 1. Code Amendments. ARTICLE II Stop Intersections.
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Charter helicopter company wants office at Sullivan County International
WHITE LAKE – A charter helicopter company wants to bring its offices to Sullivan County International Airport in the Town of Bethel. County Public Works Commissioner Ed McAndrew said the company may not hangar their choppers at the airport. “They can fly out of other airports. They are a...
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Civil Service Exams
The filing window for Civil Service positions and the following examinations has now been opened:. 02-104 Admitting Clerk See announcement Open to All. 10-776 CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE II See announcement Open to All. 02-124 Clerk - County Clerk See announcement Open to All. 02-400 Office Assistant (Word Processing) See announcement...
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city 2023 budget addresses code violators
NEWBURGH – The 2023 Newburgh city budget adopted by the city council will add seven code enforcement officers to the very small staff in place now. The $63.78 million spending plan will beef up the department that has been understaffed and unable to adequately deal with the deplorable housing conditions in which many residents have to live.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York
Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
Mid-Hudson News Network
100 new American citizens take oath in Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall administered the Oath of Allegiance to 100 people representing 41 different countries at the Family Partnership Center in Poughkeepsie. By reciting the 141 words of the oath, they renounced their citizenship in their previous country and swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley
A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive
Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
Get up to $1,200 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Tainted marijuana sold at unlicensed businesses in NYC: report
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana purchased at unlicensed dispensaries in New York City was tainted with E. coli, salmonella, heavy metals and pesticides, a new report released Wednesday found. The New York Medical Marijuana Cannabis Industry Association had cannabis products bought at more than 20 unlicensed dispensaries tested at a third-party lab. About 40% of […]
