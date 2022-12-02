ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Report: Deion Sanders' Son Makes Decision On Next School

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, will apparently be following his dad to Colorado. This comes as no surprise, of course, given Shedeur was playing for Deion at Jackson State. But according to a report, Shedeur has already been doing some recruiting for Colorado. The Buffaloes officially announced Deion's hire on...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts

The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
The Associated Press

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the...
Sporting News

Final college football bowl projections for CFP, every bowl game in 2022-23

The College Football Playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday, and the other bowl selections will follow. There are a total of 41 bowl games in the 2022-23 college football season before the CFP championship game. Sporting News has tracked those projections all season, and those changed when No. 11...
ClutchPoints

USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25

The 2022 college football season has reached the finish line with Championship Weekend giving us all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
Big Cat Country

Trevor Lawrence is leaving no doubt

When a quarterback makes an incredible throw, NFL analysts like to say, “that’s a pass only a handful of guys in this league can make.”. Sometimes it’s just a reaction to an awesome play. Usually, though, it literally means there’s a very finite number of people on this planet with the physical ability to make such a play.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
960 The Ref

End of a college football era, and good riddance

One by one, college football’s old ways are fading into history. Good riddance. It only took 155 years, but college football at last has a true, full-field, full-representation playoff to determine a champion. To get there, we’ll sacrifice some tradition — but we’ll get rid of a lot more “that’s the way we’ve always done it” customs that long ago faded into irrelevance.

