Read full article on original website
Related
Tyson Fury dominates, stops Derek Chisora in Round 10
Tyson Fury landed at will during the 10 rounds the fight lasted to keep a potential undisputed bout against fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk alive.
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Sporting News
Tyson Fury lines up blockbuster 2023 with Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce; Anthony Joshua out in the cold
There was no glory to be had in Derek Chisora’s battered, swollen features. The 10 rounds he and Tyson Fury shared at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday told us nothing their 22 rounds in the previous decade hadn't already. Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, is vastly superior to almost...
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage
Heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) battered his grossly overmatched opponent from beginning to end, patiently picking Chisora apart from a distance and taking few punches himself. The champ wasn’t able to put Chisora...
Boxing Scene
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez expected to fight Ryder in May, Bivol in September says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s two fights he wants for the superstar next year are against Matchroom Boxing stable fighter John Ryder in May in a tune-up style clash and then a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will, of course, have...
ng-sportingnews.com
David Haye challenges Tyson Fury to beat his Derek Chisora knockout
EXCLUSIVE — David Haye has called on Tyson Fury to provide an entertaining fight against Derek Chisora, calling on the WBC heavyweight champion to trade toe-to-toe. Fury — whose failed negotiations with Anthony Joshua dominated the back-half of his year — has drawn criticism for taking on the Chisora fight at this stage of his career, with the 38-year-old set for a first world title shot in a decade. Indeed, since that UD loss to Vitali Klitschko in 2012, Chisora has gone on to be defeated nine further times.
Itauma wraps up in hooded jacket during ring walk on Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard to combat freezing weather
A boxer on the undercard of Tyson Fury's clash with Derek Chisora was so cold he came to the ring in a woolly JACKET. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the shock trilogy fight between the old rivals - who fought in 2011 and 2014. The undercard fighters lit...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn Rooting Loudly For Derek Chisora: "I’d Love To See Him Chin Tyson Fury"
As the heavyweight smoke begins to clear, both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have emerged as the cream of the crop. Fury, of course, violently ended his protracted rivalry with Deontay Wilder, stopping his man in the 11th round following a back-and-forth brawl in October of 2021. For an encore, Fury easily defended his WBC crown against fellow British native, Dillian Whyte.
ng-sportingnews.com
What's next for Tyson Fury? Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua loom large after win over Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury rounded off 2022 by winning his second UK stadium extravaganza of the year, this time against old friend Derek Chisora. The Gypsy King's dominant sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte in April served as a celebratory homecoming at Wembley after his exploits against Deontay Wilder in the United States.
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes Munguia & Jermall Charlo
By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn ripped into both Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo last Saturday night for the way the two have conducted their careers. Firstly, Hearn doesn’t like the inactivity that the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has had since last year. The 32-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Avanesyan “won’t do 10,000 buys” – Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts that this Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan fight on BLK Prime PPV won’t bring in even 10,000 buys. Hearn feels that WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) isn’t a big enough star for a fight against Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) to bring in a ton of pay-per-view buys, and he’s not helping himself by his inactivity.
Comments / 0