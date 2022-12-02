Read full article on original website
Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns one year later
The Kiwanis club of Madison held its 98th Christmas Pageant at the Capitol. Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare. Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison this week. Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in...
Stoughton celebrates holiday season with annual light show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s officially December now, and in Stoughton the community is already in the holiday spirit with this year’s light show. NBC15 meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled to Rotary Park in Stoughton to share what people can expect if they plan to visit. The light show...
Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare
The Kiwanis club of Madison held its 98th Christmas Pageant at the Capitol. Event organizers stressed new security measures and a float dedicated to the victims of last years parade. Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:10 PM...
Annual Christmas Pageant held at state capitol
Vinyl collectors shop over 45,000 albums, all proceeds to support Wis. healthcare. Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison this week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Event organizers stressed new security measures and a float dedicated to the victims of...
Kick off the beginning of December with these 4 weekend events!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s December, which means the holidays are upon us! Luckily, the Madison area is full of activities for the whole family to check out to start off the season strong. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events coming...
Madison College invites the public to celebrate Hmong New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community spent their Saturday celebrating the Hmong New Year!. The technical college hosted a free event at their Traux Campus, where the public could watch cultural dance, buy from Hmong-owned vendors and spend time together as a community. Community engagement coordinator Masaya Xiong...
Henry Vilas Zoo holds Brew Lights event for first time since 2019
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting the chance to enjoy the holiday lights all while drinking some ice cold beer. Thursday’s Brew Lights event at the Henry Vilas Zoo gave people the opportunity to do just that. Those in attendance got to sample beer and cider from regional breweries and...
Madison tattoo shop hosts community toy drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local tattoo shop was giving back to the community Friday. Ultimate Arts Tattoo in Madison held a drive-up event where people could bring new, unwrapped toys and get a voucher for a tattoo in return. Artists at Ultimate Arts Tattoo say they have been doing...
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
See the magic for yourself: Dr. Evermor lives on through his sculpture art
NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. — A short drive to North Freedom, Wis. and you could end up in an entirely different world: a world with 20-foot dragons, a band of musical birds and a woman named Tya Kottler who is the best storyteller in the world of Dr. Evermor. “First...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback
Madison Area Concert Handbells rings in 25 years of unique music next weekend. Ahead of their 25th Christmas Concert, Madison Area Concert Handbell members shared it’s the group’s dedication to improving that has kept up their prestige for so long. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Volunteers with the...
Local area police officers shop for toys to give to kids in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison area spent their Friday morning shopping for toys to donate to families in need. Police Officers and other District Liaison Officers from Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Sun Prairie Police Department, and several other agencies made a stop to Farm and Fleet in order to give kids some toys for this holiday season.
WisDOT reminds drivers of safe driving tips ahead of winter weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter approaching, officials are warning residents of dangerous seasonal driving conditions. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering tips to drivers ahead of snow, sleet and ice this winter season. WisDOT reported more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin last winter.
