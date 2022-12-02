Read full article on original website
replacefearwithfaith
3d ago
OHGoodness, this is unbelievable to me! Rest in Heavenly Peace to both last nights and the night before untimely deaths.
Fire under investigation in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
wtae.com
Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County
Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
WFMJ.com
3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified
Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
WIFR
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
WFMJ.com
One dead as car splits in two during Youngstown crash
Police say one of two people hospitalized has died following a violent crash on Youngstown's West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a Cadillac. Police say the car struck a pole...
Suspect arrested after 3 people shot in South Side shooting
It happened around 2 a.m. at the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown firefighters verbally fire back over using earned sick time
On Saturday firefighters will be honoring their coworkers for heroism and service at a retirement and awards dinner. But for them, the day is being overshadowed by low morale. They blame the fire chief verbally attacking them, and the Youngstown city administration not hiring more firefighters. The union says firefighters...
kentwired.com
Crews clear debris as community mourns loss of downtown landmark
Fire crews remained in downtown Kent Saturday as maintenance crews worked to clear debris following an explosive fire that ravaged the historic mill complex. Bricks, glass and charred wood scattered North Water Street after an explosion blew out a wall of the former Star of the West Mill Friday morning, leaving one vehicle crushed under debris and shutting down the street. Fire crews from Kent and at least five neighboring departments worked through the evening to smother the heavy flames, which reignited at least once, before extinguishing the fire by Saturday afternoon.
Man finds decomposing body of previous homeowner in basement of new house
A man who recently purchased a home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, found the decomposing body of the previous homeowner in the basement, representatives for the city confirmed this week.
Youngstown fire union frustrated with lack of ambulances at fatal accident, fatal fire
"The situation is unacceptable and Youngstown deserves better."
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
Finding Amy Hambrick: Officers inform the public
In Part 4 of our series, police announce the identification to the public through a news conference.
WATCH: Police chase suspect into Ohio daycare center
Bodycam footage released by police shows the suspect running into the Precious Times Child Care and Preschool.
WFMJ.com
Westbound Western Reserve Road restriction moves to Market Street
Drivers who’ve been navigating through construction zones along Western Reserve Road in Mahoning County have a new location to detour around. Beginning Monday, December 5, 2022, through Thursday, December 15, 2022, Western Reserve Road will be closed to westbound through traffic west of Market Street. Detours will be posted.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Murder suspect extradited to Mahoning County after arrest in Tennessee
A man arrested in Tennessee for a Youngstown murder has now been booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
butlerradio.com
Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash
Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
A warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a man’s murder in Akron.
Power restored after high winds
Over 2,500 customers are without power throughout the Valley and Trumbull County due to the high wind speeds Saturday.
