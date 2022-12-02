ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3d ago

OHGoodness, this is unbelievable to me! Rest in Heavenly Peace to both last nights and the night before untimely deaths.

WTRF- 7News

Fire under investigation in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
wtae.com

Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County

Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
WFMJ.com

3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
WFMJ.com

One dead as car splits in two during Youngstown crash

Police say one of two people hospitalized has died following a violent crash on Youngstown's West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a Cadillac. Police say the car struck a pole...
WFMJ.com

Youngstown firefighters verbally fire back over using earned sick time

On Saturday firefighters will be honoring their coworkers for heroism and service at a retirement and awards dinner. But for them, the day is being overshadowed by low morale. They blame the fire chief verbally attacking them, and the Youngstown city administration not hiring more firefighters. The union says firefighters...
kentwired.com

Crews clear debris as community mourns loss of downtown landmark

Fire crews remained in downtown Kent Saturday as maintenance crews worked to clear debris following an explosive fire that ravaged the historic mill complex. Bricks, glass and charred wood scattered North Water Street after an explosion blew out a wall of the former Star of the West Mill Friday morning, leaving one vehicle crushed under debris and shutting down the street. Fire crews from Kent and at least five neighboring departments worked through the evening to smother the heavy flames, which reignited at least once, before extinguishing the fire by Saturday afternoon.
WFMJ.com

Westbound Western Reserve Road restriction moves to Market Street

Drivers who’ve been navigating through construction zones along Western Reserve Road in Mahoning County have a new location to detour around. Beginning Monday, December 5, 2022, through Thursday, December 15, 2022, Western Reserve Road will be closed to westbound through traffic west of Market Street. Detours will be posted.
butlerradio.com

Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash

Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
WKBN

Power restored after high winds

Over 2,500 customers are without power throughout the Valley and Trumbull County due to the high wind speeds Saturday.

