Get lost in a mirror maze or dance on the ceiling at this tricky new venue in Wynwood

At Miami’s newest museum, you can’t believe everything you see. Literally.

Paradox Museum Miami is now open in Wynwood, right next to Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza and around the corner from Oasis Wynwood. Its main goal is not to show you reality but to tweak your senses, awaken your curiosity — and also give you plenty of ammunition for your social media accounts.

The indoor venue, which is 11,000 square feet, offers 70 interactive exhibits based on paradox that skew your perspective, like the Paradox Tunnel, in which you have to balance yourself when you’re walking through it. You may also find yourself standing on the ceiling or on a chandelier or wandering through a maze of mirrors.

In other words, yes. You’re going to be taking a lot of photos and video. But the experience, which lasts around 60 to 90 minutes, isn’t just about improving your TikTok presence.

Installations might also offer more, like The Paradox Piano, which lets guests ask it questions. The piano answers, then creates a unique melody. Consider it your first piano concerto.

Wynwood’s first hotel is now open with a rooftop bar and tons of art. Here’s a look

Prepare to take all kinds of freaky photos and videos at the perspective-skewing Paradox Museum. Goran Berovic

General manager Sergio Xiques calls the venue “our edutainment gallery.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing our interactive mind-bending installations to one of the most creative neighborhoods in the country,” he said.

The experience is open to kids and grown-ups, but anyone 16 and under has to be accompanied by an adult.

The mirror maze at Paradox Museum in Wynwood offers you a lot of you to look at. Goran Berovic

Paradox Museum Miami

Where: 2301 North Miami Ave., Miami

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Start at $26 for adults and $23 for kids for a 60-to-90 minute session

Tickets: www.paradoxmuseummiami.com

Everything is not what it seems at the new Paradox Museum in Wynwood. Goran Berovic

Wynwood’s ‘Disneyland of Food’ was only open on Saturdays. That’s about to change