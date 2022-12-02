Read full article on original website
Juan Francisco Estrada edges Roman Gonzalez by majority decision
Juan Francisco Estrada held off a late surge by rival Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez to win by majority decision and retain his lineal 115-pound title Saturday night.
Crawford: Something Is Wrong With ‘Mad, Jealous’ Charlo – ‘I'd Beat His Ass Easy’
Terence Crawford has a clash scheduled on the calendar for Dec. 10 against David Avanesyan, and he still intends to get a fight made with Errol Spence Jr. soon after that, but the Nebraskan has suddenly been caught in a back-and-forth beef with a new foe. The WBO welterweight champion...
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Crawford Says He Received Half of His Purse Already Ahead of Avanesyan Fight
Terence Crawford feels good about his new and mysterious financial backer, given how he has already secured half his purse without even stepping inside the ring. The WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, will defend his strap in front of his hometown fans on Dec. 10 against England-based Russian contender David Avanesyan. The fight will be available for viewing on a pay-per-view platform called BLK Prime, a newcomer to boxing. The company reportedly enticed Crawford with a $10 million purse for one fight.
Estrada: We Were Told To Not Train For A Month, Returned Two Weeks Later
Juan Francisco Estrada has never taken a shortcut in training at any point over the course of his incredible career. By his own admission, however, he had to cheat the system ever so slightly just to preserve plans for the third entry in an already memorable ring rivalry. The two-division...
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to ring following release from jail: ‘Never stop fighting’
TEMPE, Ariz. — If only for one night, Cain Velasquez was back home, doing what he loves. In his first public appearance after being granted bail in his attempted murder case, Velasquez wrestled in a three-on-three pro wresting match with Lucha Libre AAA, which took place Saturday at the Mullett Arena near Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University.
Shakur Stevenson On Gervonta Davis: "This Dude Knows He Can't Beat Me"
Normally, Gervonta Davis has refrained from getting into public spats. In his view, going back and forth with his opposition is inconsequential, rather, the hard-hitting Baltimore native enjoys doing his talking in the ring. Nevertheless, during a recent curse-filled diatribe, Davis had plenty to say about his fellow contemporaries. In...
Canelo Alvarez expected to fight Ryder in May, Bivol in September says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez’s two fights he wants for the superstar next year are against Matchroom Boxing stable fighter John Ryder in May in a tune-up style clash and then a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will, of course, have...
Diego Pacheco Floors Adrian Luna Three Times In Second Round Stoppage
GLENDALE, Arizona – Diego Pacheco presented his final case for strong consideration in the Prospect of the Year race. The 21-year-old Los Angeles-based super middleweight closed out 2022 with his fourth knockout in as many fights, as he stopped Adrian Luna in the second round of their regional title fight. Pacheco scored three knockdowns before referee Tony Zaino was alerted to stop the contest at 2:08 of round two in a DAZN-aired undercard bout Saturday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Andrew Moloney: Estrada-Chocolatito 3 Will Be Best Of The Three
GLENDALE, Arizona – All eyes are on the third act of one of the sport’s best trilogies in recent history. Former secondary WBA junior bantamweight titlist Andrew Moloney will tune in from afar, as he is in prime position to challenge the winner of the Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez rubber match. The pair of little big men will collide for a third time Saturday evening at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET), with Estrada’s lineal 115-pound championship and the vacant WBC title at stake.
Julio Cesar Martinez: Carmona Is Young And Hungry, Will Bring Everything on Fight Night
It didn’t take long for Julio Cesar Martinez to get over the disappointment of his rematch with McWilliams Arroyo once again hitting the scrap heap. The silver lining was that the reigning WBC flyweight titlist wasn’t the cause for the fallout. Even better news for Mexico City’s Martinez was the news that he would remain on the December 3 DAZN show, as he will face Spain’s Samuel Carmona in the televised co-feature from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Shawn Porter Rips Jaime Munguia's Resume: "This Is A Built Up Record”
From the outside looking in, Jaime Munguia has put together the sort of sparkling record that will impress even the harshest of critics. However, after dissecting his ledger even further - fans, media pundits, and even his contemporaries, including Shawn Porter, are left wanting more. With 41 career fights and...
Tyson Fury Slightly Heavier, Dereck Chisora Much Heavier For 3rd Fight Than Their Rematch
Tyson Fury is a much bigger star in his home country than the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The 6-foot-9 Fury wasn’t much heavier Friday, though, than he was when he weighed in for their rematch eight years ago. Manchester’s Fury stepped on the British Boxing Board of Control’s scale at 268¾ pounds for his WBC heavyweight title defense against Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
Fury: I Hear All These Critics Talking Bullsh!t About Chisora Fight; Anything Can Go Wrong
Tyson Fury disagrees with the skeptics who’ve dismissed Dereck Chisora as an over-the-hill heavyweight who has no chance to upset him Saturday night. Fury insists that Chisora did enough to out-point Oleksandr Usyk, the opponent most boxing fans wanted him to fight Saturday night, in their 12-rounder two years ago. The unbeaten WBC champion admits styles make fights, but based on the competitive nature of a fight Usyk won in October 2020 and his personal experiences with Chisora in the ring, Fury assured detractors that he has taken training very seriously for what he expects will be a grueling fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Lerena: A Win Over Dubois Would Mean A lot - All The Bigger Doors Will Open
Kevin Lerena has overcome a handful of obstacles to arrive at Saturday’s clash against Daniel Dubois. While those obstacles in the ring were challenging, it is the obstacles out of the ring that Lerena believes will give him a strong mental edge against Dubois. The once-beaten Lerena will challenge...
Coach SugarHill Says Tyson Fury is Getting Better With Age
The seaside town of Morecambe in the North of England might be a long way from urban Detroit, but both places feel like home to trainer Sugar Hill. The coach of heavyweight king Tyson Fury has spent the last six or seven weeks back in Morecombe with his charge, preparing Fury for his third go-round with old friend and foe Dereck Chisora.
Julio Cesar Martinez Bags Majority Decision Over Samuel Carmona in Tough Defense
GLENDALE, Arizona – Julio Cesar Martinez tried in vain to slow down a mobile Samuel Carmona. He instead had to settle for a majority decision win over his unbeaten challenger, in a decision well received by the crowd after a fight that everyone wanted to forget. Judge Kevin Scott...
