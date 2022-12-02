Tyson Fury disagrees with the skeptics who’ve dismissed Dereck Chisora as an over-the-hill heavyweight who has no chance to upset him Saturday night. Fury insists that Chisora did enough to out-point Oleksandr Usyk, the opponent most boxing fans wanted him to fight Saturday night, in their 12-rounder two years ago. The unbeaten WBC champion admits styles make fights, but based on the competitive nature of a fight Usyk won in October 2020 and his personal experiences with Chisora in the ring, Fury assured detractors that he has taken training very seriously for what he expects will be a grueling fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

2 DAYS AGO