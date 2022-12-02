Read full article on original website
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
Sunny and comfortable weekend ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a comfortable start to our day and we have a very nice weekend ahead. This morning, our temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. It's a little breezy with winds out of the east around 15 mph. We will warm to near...
Hatchet, face-eater, and cheer coach: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Florida woman found with hatchet sticking out of her head, suspect now in custody. A man is in jail today after deputies say they found a woman with a hatchet in her head.
Homicide in Fort Pierce, deputies investigating
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is dead in Fort Pierce following an apparent homicide. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to Orangewood Apartments on the evening of Dec. 3. They received reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies say a victim was found...
Man found dead on canal bank in Clewiston
CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Reports of a shooting led deputies to find a man dead on a canal bank. Early Sunday morning deputies went to Corkscrew Blvd in unincorporated Clewiston in reference to a shooting. When they arrived deputies were told that there was a dead man on a...
Double homicide in Stuart, SWAT and deputies on scene
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — SWAT team members with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double homicide. It happened on Dec. 3 at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean Blvd in Stuart. Two people died at the scene. The Martin County Sheriff's Office announced via Twitter that...
State: Firm owner didn't carry workers comp, falsified proof of insurance to 3 area cities
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a maintenance company is facing criminal charges after the state said he wasn't carrying the required workers compensation insurance. Not only that, the company had contracts with three area municipalities and the investigator said the owner sent each of them...
Deputies: Man arrested after hitting wall and leaving scene in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A section of a wall is missing following a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 2, Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, crashed through a section of a wall on Green River Parkway. Cole told police he...
Shooting in Stuart, police looking for person responsible
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the man they say shot someone in an apartment in Stuart. On Dec. 3, the Stuart Police Department received reports of a shooting at The Crossings at Indian Run Apartments. According to police, Ri'ahj Lee Thomas, 20, entered the apartment and...
Deputy found pregnant girlfriend outside, bleeding, 'with no clothes, crying'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Violence erupted in the car when a couple was heading home after Thanksgiving. It continued outside their apartment near Lake Worth Beach since somebody called to report “a female was bleeding and a male was hurting her and hit the female in the face,” according to the arrest report.
Dark web drug dealer from Boca Raton sentenced to 16 years in prison
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — He used the internet to commit crime. A man from Boca Raton has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he distributed narcotics from dark web markets, according to court records. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida say Anton...
Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
19-year-old ex-con after his most recent arrest: 'I'm going to be gone for years'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal charges can follow simple traffic infractions such as seatbelt violations. In this case, it was driving a car with window tint that was allegedly too dark. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about “conducting proactive patrol in the area of I-95...
$50,000 reward offered for armed robbery of USPS employee in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information about an armed robbery. On Nov.19, a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie near 2033 SE Lennard Road. The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at Grove...
I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
Police have person of interest in Thanksgiving triple shooting
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police say they have a person of interest in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a grandmother on Thanksgiving night. A grandmother sitting in her home right there was not the intended target, but that didn't stop the bullet that took her life while she watched TV Thanksgiving Night. You can see there's a makeshift shrine in her yard.
Arrest made in crash that killed a 19 year old, injuring infant and man
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the fatal crash that killed a 19 year old and injured an infant and a man. The Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash occurred on Nov. 22 at around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue.
Off-duty deputy responsible for using AR-15 under the influence released on bond
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The jailhouse deputy that was arrested for mishandling a firearm while under the influence has been released on bond. His mistake put a young girl in the hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower hip/abdomen. Daniel Weber, 35, posted a $50,000 bond.
