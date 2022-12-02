Read full article on original website
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CAZ080-060000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS. AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this. morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet...
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in. the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and.
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to. 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after. midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with.
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog. this morning. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds. 5...
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS. * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If...
TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South Central Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and...
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/. THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 11...
