‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Rise After OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady, Russian Price Cap Imposed
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a G7 price cap which kicked in on Russian crude. At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world's top oil importer, more...
US News and World Report
Kenya Private Sector Activity Rises in November - PMI
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity rose in November after falling a month earlier, helped by improved output in the agriculture and construction sectors, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in November from 50.2 a month earlier. It stood...
US News and World Report
Ghana's Swoove Says Set to Deliver Growth After Startup Contest
ACCRA (Reuters) - As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic...
Motley Fool
Dollar General Is Swamped by Supply Chain Issues
Dollar General beat Wall Street expectations on the top line but fell short of bottom-line forecasts. The deep-discount chain pointed to ongoing supply chain problems raising costs and delaying shipments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
US News and World Report
China Services Activity Shrinks to 6-Month Lows - Caixin PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services activity shrank to six-month lows in November as widening COVID containment measures weighed on demand and operations, a private-sector business survey showed on Monday, pointing to a further hit to economic growth. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 46.7 from 48.4,...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why U.S. Airline Pilot Wages Are Outpacing Global Rises
(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a...
US News and World Report
European Markets Stay Cautious After China Eases Pandemic Measures
LONDON (Reuters) - European stock indexes opened slightly lower on Monday, finding little support from an easing of China's domestic pandemic restrictions, after market sentiment was dampened by U.S. jobs data on Friday that raised fears of persistent inflation. Asian shares had been boosted early on Monday by hopes that...
US News and World Report
UK Economy to Shrink in 2023, Risks 'Lost Decade': CBI
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy is on course to shrink 0.4% next year as inflation remains high and companies put investment on hold, with gloomy implications for longer-term growth, the Confederation of Business Industry forecast on Monday. "Britain is in stagflation - with rocketing inflation, negative growth, falling productivity and...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Capped
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook:. The Fed is in blackout and the World Cup is starting to get serious. And this week's calendar is relatively light, leaving traders free to focus on the soccer, save for the U.S. ISM services survey and European retail sales data on Monday, and central bank meetings in Canada and Australia later in the week.
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz: We Must Avoid Dividing World Into Cold War-Style Blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up...
US News and World Report
Komatsu CEO: No Immediate Plan to Withdraw From Russia
TOKYO (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes...
US News and World Report
Russia's Service Sector Contracts for Second Month Running - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Conditions in Russia's services industry declined for the second month running in November, a business survey published Monday showed, as companies continue to face pressure from Western sanctions, weak consumer demand at home and logistics challenges. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services climbed...
US News and World Report
U.S., France Agreed to 'Fix' U.S. Subsidies Issues, Says Macron
(Reuters) -President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed during a state visit earlier this week to "fix" issues arising from U.S. legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said in a bid to assuage European concerns. Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is a new $430 billion bill offering...
My 3 Biggest Stock Market Predictions for December
Rumors of the bear market's demise are being exaggerated, for now.
US News and World Report
Global Central Banks Extend Rate Hike Push in November
LONDON (Reuters) - The pace and scale of rate hikes delivered by central banks in November picked up speed again as policy makers around the globe battle decade high inflation. Central banks overseeing six of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 350 basis points (bps) of rate hikes between...
US News and World Report
Three Killed in Fuel Tanker Explosion at Russian Airfield
(Reuters) - Three people were killed and six injured on Monday after a fuel tanker exploded at a Russian airfield near the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Military Government Suspends Broadcast of France's RFI Radio
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's military government has suspended the broadcast of France's RFI radio in the Sahel West African state over what it said were false reports and giving voice to Islamist militants, a statement from the government said on Saturday. The statement said RFI on Saturday broadcast a message...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
