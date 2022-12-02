Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
This Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Released Its Pantone Color of the Year Collection for 2023
Get the Cariuma shoes before they sell out.
theindustry.fashion
Joe Browns unveils 'Project Fun' capsule knitwear collection
Joe Browns has announced the launch of a new eight-piece capsule knitwear collection, nicknamed ‘Project Fun’, exploring how colour and pattern mixing can create unique statement pieces. Launching on 14 December 2022, the ‘expressive’ collection, which features six jumpers and two cardigans, hopes to take customers through festive...
hypebeast.com
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Complex
French Fashion House Jacquemus Unveils Highly-Anticipated Tekla Collab
French fashion house Jacquemus has teamed up with Tekla for a collection of sleepwear pieces and products for the home. Rooted in the shared values held by both brands, the whimsical capsule combines Jacquemus’ playful approach with Tekla’s signature pieces. Captured against the dramatic landscape of Nonza beach...
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
Clothes women wanted to wear: a new exhibition explores how Carla Zampatti saw her designs as a tracker of feminism
The late Carla Zampatti is celebrated in a splendid retrospective Zampatti Powerhouse at the Powerhouse Museum. Planned well before the fashion designer’s untimely death last year, the unveiling of her legacy will be bittersweet to her many fans. Zampatti is often referred to as “Carla” by friends and those...
Elle
Alessandro Michele Made Eccentric Maximalism Cool
Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Putting aside the burgeoning 2010s twee revival, the word “quirky” gets a bad rap in fashion. But when Alessandro Michele, then largely unknown, came onto the scene seven years ago, he made eccentricity feel cool again after years dominated by tastefully minimalist “stealth wealth.”
Vogue
How The Dior Saddle Bag Became A Vintage Classic
For vintage fiends, John Galliano-era Dior is like gold dust in 2022 – particularly the designer’s iterations of the house’s Saddle bag. The fashion world sat up and paid attention when Galliano debuted the style at his spring/summer 2000 show. As its name suggests, the bag’s shape calls to mind a horse’s saddle, with a flap closure and shoulder strap. Shortly after its launch, its It-bag status was affirmed when Carrie Bradshaw nonchalantly carried a denim style in an episode of Sex and the City.
theindustry.fashion
Browns launches exclusive Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ collection with special installation
Browns Brook Street has launched an exclusive 27-piece edit of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces from the Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ cruise SS23 collection, with a dedicated installation in The Focus Room of the store. The collection includes a women’s black reversible shearling jacket priced at £6,250 and...
Meet the Italian Footwear Company Making Shoes for Some of Menswear’s Coolest Brands
After teaming up with New Balance on a cobranded capsule centered on the 327 model, Charaf Tajer, the founder of hip London-based label Casablanca, sensed the potential of the footwear category and scouted a production partner. Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo and Aimé Leon Dore’s founder Teddy Santis had similar experiences. Coincidentally, they all ran into Search N Design, an Italy-based shoe specialist, which has no production capacity of its own but proved reliable and flexible. Based in Civitanova Marche, Italy and with an expected turnover of €8.9 million in 2022, the company has built a formula securing competitive advantage despite having no manufacturing plants. Founded in 2016,...
McDonald’s Launches a Fashion Collection, Fries Not Included
When the outfits started bubbling up on social media this week, people responded with shock: why were McDonald’s employees, usually decked out in basic black separates, suddenly appearing in photos wearing chic, Balenciaga-esque skirts, button-downs and hoodies emblazoned with oversized versions of the iconic logo? It turns out that the designs are the result of an official collaboration between the brand and VAIN, a freshly launched Helsinki-based fashion label run by designer Jimi Vain, representing an interesting new entry into a years-long trend that’s seen big names like TELFAR and Forever 21 pair with fast casual chains like White Castle...
Tiffany & Co. Just Unveiled a $40,000 Car-Shaped Clock Inspired by 1950s Vintage Racers
At the intersection of cars, horology and fine jewelry sits Tiffany’s Time for Speed collection. The new line of mechanical clocks, which was unveiled on Thursday, pairs the house’s centuries-long history of handcrafting trophies with its expertise in watchmaking and gemsetting. Carefully forged from aluminum, each clock is shaped like a 1950s race car and finished in a Tiffany Blue hue, of course. The tires on each 10-pound “car” are made from handsome black rubber and contrasted by stainless-steel spoked rims. At the front, the gleaming radiator grille sports a “T&CO” monogram, while the bonnet is emblazoned with a “5” in honor of...
theindustry.fashion
In Pictures: 66ºNorth opens new Regent Street flagship store
Icelandic outdoor brand 66°North has now opened its much anticipated new 3,500 sq ft flagship store at 100 Regent Street, the brand’s first store outside of Iceland and Denmark. The store has been “designed to reflect the dynamic and awe-inspiring landscape of Iceland”, using natural materials, earthy tones...
CFDA Reveals Upcoming Debut NFT Collection
The Council of Fashion Designers of America unveiled its very first NFTs on Thursday, ahead of the official launch on Dec. 12, as part of the organization’s broader metaverse initiative in honor of its 60th anniversary. Featuring the work of seven fashion houses and designers, the exclusive, commemorative collection...
hypebeast.com
3.PARADIS' FW22 "A Little Flower" Collection is Available Now
Following its gender-neutral capsule collection with Levi’s®️, Emeric Tchatchoua’s Montreal-based brand 3.PARADIS presents its FW22 collection, “A Little Flower” which is now available to shop. The range was unveiled in March and recently received an immersive campaign that focused on unity and individualism. The...
housebeautiful.com
Viva Magenta is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2023
Viva Magenta, a nuanced crimson red shade, is the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023. Exuding dynamism and representing a balance between warm and cool, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta is also a hybrid colour, described as 'an unconventional shade for an unconventional time. It's not a traditionally classic or orange-red,...
