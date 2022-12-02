ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nation's Weather

By Accuweather
 3 days ago

The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 2, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the nation will be dry and sunny

with a milder afternoon today. High pressure is forecast to

slide off the mid-Atlantic coast. A southwesterly flow of

air will allow temperatures to rebound from the southern

Plains and Gulf coast to the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Gusty winds will kick up from the southern Plains to the

Great Lakes, but high winds are expected from the central

Rockies to the central Plains with power outages and an

increase fire danger. North of the belt of high winds,

mainly light snow is in store from Colorado to northern

Minnesota. While high pressure will bring mainly dry air

farther to the west, a new storm from the Pacific will eye

the West coast. That storm is anticipated to spread areas of

rain and snow from Washington to California on Saturday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 85 at Marathon, FL

National Low Thursday -13 at Daniel, WY

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

