The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 2, 2022
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the eastern half of the nation will be dry and sunny
with a milder afternoon today. High pressure is forecast to
slide off the mid-Atlantic coast. A southwesterly flow of
air will allow temperatures to rebound from the southern
Plains and Gulf coast to the Great Lakes and Northeast.
Gusty winds will kick up from the southern Plains to the
Great Lakes, but high winds are expected from the central
Rockies to the central Plains with power outages and an
increase fire danger. North of the belt of high winds,
mainly light snow is in store from Colorado to northern
Minnesota. While high pressure will bring mainly dry air
farther to the west, a new storm from the Pacific will eye
the West coast. That storm is anticipated to spread areas of
rain and snow from Washington to California on Saturday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 85 at Marathon, FL
National Low Thursday -13 at Daniel, WY
Copyright 2022 AccuWeather
Comments / 0