Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
Mauna Loa volcano: Molten lava on Hawaii’s Big Island could block main highway
Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers to find alternate coastal...
FEMA, HIEMA tour with Hawaii Island Civil Defense
Although the lava from Mauna Loa continues to slowly move forward, planning for all and every possible scenario continues full speed ahead.
Mauna Loa viewing area closed due to unexploded ordnance
Due to the investigation, the lava parking area is temporarily closed, according to officials.
EPA Settlement Results in Closure of 4 Big Island Cesspools
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken an enforcement action against American Savings Bank to close an illegal, pollution-causing large capacity cesspool at the bank’s former branch in Kealakekua. The settlement includes a penalty of $30,427 for having operated an illegal large capacity cesspool at the branch, and a supplemental environmental project that requires the conversion of three single-family home cesspools to state-approved wastewater systems.
Big Island officials with updates on overnight eruption
Hawaii County Officials continue to monitor the eruption of Mauna Loa overnight. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.
Hawaii tour helicopter crash prompts NTSB call for safety inspections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FAA has issued an advisory for a model of helicopter involved in a Hawaii County crash last June. The Bell 407 chopper, owned by Paradise Helicopters, went down in a South Point lava field. Six people were injured in the crash, including three who were in...
NYTimes Is Wrong: This Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
A Saddle Road closure could add delays and impact couriers
According to the United States Geological Survey, if the lava from Mauna Loa continues on its path it has a high probability of hitting Saddle Road, a key transit route for some Big Island residents.
Today's best photos: from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to stowaways on a ship's rudder
In this long camera exposure, cars drive down Saddle Road near Hilo, Hawaii, as Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in 38 years in the distance. AP Photo.
Reminder of safety rules after accident on Saddle Road
Everyone is out here along Saddle Road trying to get a glimpse of Mauna Loa lighting up the night sky behind us, but Mayor Mitch Roth is reminding the public about the safety rules.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React
HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
Landslide Temporarily Closes One Lane On Highway 19
(BIVN) – A landslide temporarily closed one lane on Highway 19 along the Hāmākua coast overnight. Hawaii Police say both lanes are now open near the 21 mile marker at Maulua Gulch near Laupahoehoe, where a landline forced a one-lane close for several hours, as crews worked to removed the debris.
Police reminding drivers to be careful on DKI
Many are coming to check out Mauna Loa and this is increasing traffic congestion between Mauna Kea Access Road and Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area.
Bail maintained for Puna man accused of stealing rental car and habitual property crimes
A Hilo District Court judge maintained bail on a Puna man accused of stealing a rental car and various other offenses. Twenty-eight-year-old Cyrus Kapeli-Spencer appeared in court Thursday on charges stem a series of crimes that occurred between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28. Along with the theft of a Ford Edge rental car, Kapeli-Spencer is accuse of unauthorized entry into a Volvo, habitual property crime and traffic offenses.
Pahoa house fire causes thousands of dollars in damage
Officials opened an investigation to try and determine the cause of this fire in Pahoa.
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
Waiakea rolls past Kahuku on final day of Imua Invitational
Jolie Mantz hit seven three pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points in a 63-43 victory over Kahuku on the final day of the Imua Invitational at Kamehameha's Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. The Warriors broke away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Red Raiders 23-11 in the period to put the...
