In Pictures: 66ºNorth opens new Regent Street flagship store

Icelandic outdoor brand 66°North has now opened its much anticipated new 3,500 sq ft flagship store at 100 Regent Street, the brand’s first store outside of Iceland and Denmark. The store has been “designed to reflect the dynamic and awe-inspiring landscape of Iceland”, using natural materials, earthy tones...
30 subscription gifts for everyone on your holiday list

Monthly subscription services truly are the holiday and Christmas gifts that keep on giving, and whether you’re shopping for a foodie, a beauty lover, a plant fanatic or someone who's coffee-obsessed, there’s a service for everyone on your list.
Zara named most popular brand on reselling platforms including Depop

Zara has been named the most popular second-hand brand, with over 670,000 listings on reselling platforms Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective and ASOS marketplace, with Depop having the most Zara listed items at 439,696. Nike ranked as the second most popular, with over 610,000 listed items across the four platforms, with...
Joe Browns unveils 'Project Fun' capsule knitwear collection

Joe Browns has announced the launch of a new eight-piece capsule knitwear collection, nicknamed ‘Project Fun’, exploring how colour and pattern mixing can create unique statement pieces. Launching on 14 December 2022, the ‘expressive’ collection, which features six jumpers and two cardigans, hopes to take customers through festive...

