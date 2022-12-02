Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left two trick-or-treaters seriously injured in Somerset County

Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at occupied car, police say
PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man faces attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting into someone's vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to the incident Friday night on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car...
Sayreville man arrested in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police have arrested a 32-year-old Sayreville man in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park
TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning. If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two killed in crash near outlets in Tannersville
Two people were killed in a crash near the outlets in Tannersville, Monroe County. The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at routes 715 and 611. A male and female died. The Monroe County Coroner said they were the drivers. Others were transported to a trauma center. The cause...
Two reported dead in Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715, in Pocono Township. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple Emergency Medical Services were called to a fatal crash. Monroe County […]
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Hurt In Serious Morris County Crash: Authorities
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed and the driver was hospitalized after a serious Thursday evening crash in Morris County, authorities said. Francisco Martinez was struck by a 2008 Infiniti on Whippany Road by Lindsley Drive in Morris Township around 5:50 p.m., MCPO Public Information Officer Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com. Martinez,...
NJ boy, 14, fatally shot after attending birthday party
A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was fatally shot after a birthday party Saturday night, authorities said.
Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman charged after causing a scene at Bayonne Beauty Supply store
A woman was charged yesterday morning after causing a scene at the Bayonne Beauty Supply store, verbally berating and attempting to attack another woman, police said. Kimberly Wilson, 32, of Jersey City, was charged with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. She was taken into...
Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager
Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
wrnjradio.com
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating Route 33 crash in Plainfield Twp.
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County brought emergency crews to a wooded area off a highway. It happened off Route 33 North in Plainfield Township. It appears that a vehicle left the highway, went down an embankment, and ended up in the brush. It took first responders...
wrnjradio.com
Crews rescue injured hiker in Warren County
DELWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a medical emergency in Warren County on Thursday, according to a post on the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company’s Facebook page. On Thursday morning, a female hiker experienced a medical emergency, had...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
Man dies from injuries in vehicle fire
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month. The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns. The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his...
