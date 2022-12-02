ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed

The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin has lost more than 60 aircraft so far, UK claims

The Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has revealed in its Latest Defence Intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens of missions, compared to a high of 300 per day at the start of the war. This decrease is likely a result of the threat of Ukrainian air defences, limitations on the flying hours available, and increasingly worse weather.Elsewhere, Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the...
Newsweek

Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine

There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
France 24

'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry

Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
New York Post

Russian forces give up position across from liberated Kherson on war’s ‘southern front’: Kyiv

Russian forces have pulled back from fortified positions along the bank of the Dnipro River across from the recently liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. The reports, if confirmed, could indicate a Russian withdrawal from what has become the war’s de facto southern front. “A decrease in the number of Russian soldiers and military equipment is observed in the settlement of Oleshky,” the Ukrainian military said Thursday, referring to a town across the Dnipro from Kherson city. The military added that Russian troops had apparently withdrawn from other settlements in the Kherson province and “dispersed in forest strips.” The Dnipro River,...
International Business Times

Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukrainian special units have entered Kherson amid Russian retreat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his military’s special units have entered Kherson as Russian forces retreated from the strategic southern port city. “Today is a historic day,” Zelensky said in an address. “We are regaining the south of our country, regaining Kherson.”. Russian Defense Minister...

