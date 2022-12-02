Read full article on original website
Related
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed
The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
Russians are angry Putin is spending billions on an unpopular war as they freeze back home, report says
Russians are complaining about poverty and poor infrastructure amid Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported.
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin has lost more than 60 aircraft so far, UK claims
The Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has revealed in its Latest Defence Intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens of missions, compared to a high of 300 per day at the start of the war. This decrease is likely a result of the threat of Ukrainian air defences, limitations on the flying hours available, and increasingly worse weather.Elsewhere, Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the...
Russian soldiers in plain clothes are reportedly lingering in Kherson amid fears the retreat is a ploy to ambush Ukrainian troops
Russian troops in civilian clothing are lingering in Kherson despite being ordered to withdraw, according to reports, as Ukrainian officials express concerns that the retreat could be part of a ploy to lure Ukraine's forces into a trap. "You can see them on the streets even if they wear civilian...
Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine
There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
Freezing Russian Troops Giving Away Positions by Lighting Fires: Ukraine
"The newly mobilized...have not yet been taught how to properly disguise themselves," said Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces.
France 24
'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry
Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations – as it happened
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee
New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
Russian forces give up position across from liberated Kherson on war’s ‘southern front’: Kyiv
Russian forces have pulled back from fortified positions along the bank of the Dnipro River across from the recently liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. The reports, if confirmed, could indicate a Russian withdrawal from what has become the war’s de facto southern front. “A decrease in the number of Russian soldiers and military equipment is observed in the settlement of Oleshky,” the Ukrainian military said Thursday, referring to a town across the Dnipro from Kherson city. The military added that Russian troops had apparently withdrawn from other settlements in the Kherson province and “dispersed in forest strips.” The Dnipro River,...
Ukraine claims some Russian units are withdrawing from Zaporizhzhia
Some Russian troops are withdrawing from their positions in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia, according to Kyiv.
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
International Business Times
Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Zelensky says Ukrainian special units have entered Kherson amid Russian retreat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his military’s special units have entered Kherson as Russian forces retreated from the strategic southern port city. “Today is a historic day,” Zelensky said in an address. “We are regaining the south of our country, regaining Kherson.”. Russian Defense Minister...
Comments / 0