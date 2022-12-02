ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iBerkshires.com

Hundreds Have Utilized 2nd Street Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, is making strides in the community since officially commencing operations on July 1, 2022. From July 1 through Nov. 16, 2022, 2nd Street met with 158 unduplicated clients, including 27 who engaged in...
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home

Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Charter Review Committee Meets with Consultants

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Charter Review Committee on Thursday heard a largely favorable review of the current document that establishes the structure of town government. Staff from University of Massachusetts at Boston's Collins Center for Public Management met virtually with the committee to share insights about both the Williamstown Charter, which was enacted in 1956, and some common themes in town charters around the commonwealth.
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling

Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
WNYT

North Adams police receive grant

Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
WNYT

Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
iBerkshires.com

City Council OKs Starbucks on South Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A proposal for a Starbucks on Route 7 was given the green light after reworking its curb cut to address traffic concerns. The City Council approved on Tuesday a special permit for the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. after being continued in October.
iBerkshires.com

Victim Found in Fatal Readsboro Fire

READSBORO, Vt. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred early Friday morning on Grinka Farm Drive. The body of a female occupant of the residence at 78 Grinka was found inside the burned building. The individual's identity has not yet been released. The Fire Department responded to the...
NEWS10 ABC

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
WSBS

Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?

We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?

For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?

