Hundreds Have Utilized 2nd Street Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, is making strides in the community since officially commencing operations on July 1, 2022. From July 1 through Nov. 16, 2022, 2nd Street met with 158 unduplicated clients, including 27 who engaged in...
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Williamstown Charter Review Committee Meets with Consultants
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Charter Review Committee on Thursday heard a largely favorable review of the current document that establishes the structure of town government. Staff from University of Massachusetts at Boston's Collins Center for Public Management met virtually with the committee to share insights about both the Williamstown Charter, which was enacted in 1956, and some common themes in town charters around the commonwealth.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling
Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
VIP Tires & Service opens in Bennington
VIP Tires & Service opened a new location on December 2 in Bennington. The auto shop offers a variety of services to get your car in tip-top shape.
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
WNYT
North Adams police receive grant
Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
City Council OKs Starbucks on South Street
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A proposal for a Starbucks on Route 7 was given the green light after reworking its curb cut to address traffic concerns. The City Council approved on Tuesday a special permit for the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. after being continued in October.
Victim Found in Fatal Readsboro Fire
READSBORO, Vt. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred early Friday morning on Grinka Farm Drive. The body of a female occupant of the residence at 78 Grinka was found inside the burned building. The individual's identity has not yet been released. The Fire Department responded to the...
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
NEWS10 ABC
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
Bennington factory that emitted chemical contaminant to start cleanup in spring 2023
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics will conduct PFOA remediation work inside its former North Bennington facility in accordance with a 2019 settlement agreement with the state government. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington factory that emitted chemical contaminant to start cleanup in spring 2023.
